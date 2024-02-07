Wistoria: Wand and Sword Manga Gets TV Anime in July

Promo video, visual, cast, staff unveiled

Fujino Ōmori and Toshi Aoi 's Wistoria: Wand and Sword ( Tsue to Tsurugi no Wistoria ) manga is getting a television anime in July. An official website opened for the anime on Thursday to unveil a promotional video, visual, cast, and staff.

The anime stars:

Kōhei Amasaki as Will Serfort

Akira Sekine as Elfaria Alvis Serfort

Tatsuya Yoshihara (action director for Chainsaw Man ) is directing the anime at Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures . Sayaka Ono ( CROSS ANGE Rondo of Angel and Dragon ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia ) is composing the music at Lantis .

Additional staff includes:

The anime will premiere on 28 TBS networks in July.

Toshi Aoi shared a commemorative illustration:

© Fujino Ōmori, Toshi Aoi, Kodansha

Ōmori and Aoi launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in December 2020. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on Thursday. The manga's "Terminalia Arc" and first part ended in May 2023 and got an epilogue chapter that June.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English, and released the sixth volume on September 12. The company describes the story:

A new, magical dungeon-adventure fantasy series from the author of Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?! To fulfill the promise he made to his childhood friend, Will Serfort enters Regarden Magic Academy with the goal of making it to the top of the magical world. There's just one problem—he doesn't know how to use magic! Will the seemingly ordinary sword in his hand be the key to unlock his true potential?

Ōmori began the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru no Darō ka? ) original light novel series under SB Creative 's GA Bunko imprint in 2013. The novel won the grand prize in the fourth GA Bunko Awards.

The novels have inspired four television anime seasons. Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Yakusai-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Late Arc: Disaster), the new arc in the fourth season, premiered in January 2023. The anime is getting a fifth season.

Yen Press is releasing both Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.

Sources: Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.