Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Anime Gets 5th Season

The 10th anniversary event for the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka ) series announced on Saturday that the anime is getting a fifth season. The company unveiled a promotional video, teaser visual, and logo for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka V ).

©大森藤ノ・SBクリエイティブ/ダンまち5製作委員会

The caption reads, "I want my wish to come true."

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Meikyū-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV New Arc: Labyrinth), the fourth season, premiered in Japan in July 2022 and aired for 11 episodes. HIDIVE is streaming the anime under the title Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV .

The anime's first season premiered in April 2015 and had 13 episodes, and the second season premiered in July 2019 and had 12 episodes. The anime's third season premiered in October 2020 after a delay from July 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and the anime is streaming on HIDIVE . Crunchyroll also streamed the anime but then removed it in March 2022. The anime franchise also includes two OVAs, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion film, and the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side spinoff television series.

Yen Press is releasing both Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.