'Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?' Season 4's Promo Reveals Song Artists, More Staff, July 22 Debut

A live-streamed May 22 special for Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Meikyū-hen ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV New Arc: Labyrinth), the fourth anime season based on Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? light novel series, debuted a new promotional video and a new key visual. The video announces the theme song artists, more returning staff members and the July 22 premiere for the anime.





The performing act sajou no hana contributes the opening theme song "Tentō," while Saori Hayami performs the ending theme song "Guide."

The newly announced returning staff members are:

The season will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on July 22 at 25:05 (effectively, July 23 at 1:05 a.m.), and it will also run on the BS11 and AT-X channel, as well as on Abema and other streaming services.

The returning staff members also include director Hideki Tachibana , series script supervisor Hideki Shirane , character designer Shigeki Kimoto , sound director Jin Aketagawa , musical composer Keiji Inai , production companies EGG FIRM and SB Creative , and the animation studio J.C. Staff . In addition, original author Ōmori is formally joining the anime staff as a series script supervisor alongside Shirane.

The anime's third season premiered on October 2, 2020 after a delay from July to "October or later" due to the effects of COVID-19. The season ended on December 18, 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and the anime is streaming on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll . Crunchyroll removed the anime on March 31.

Source: May 22 special