'Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?' Anime's 4th Season Confirmed, OVA Trailer Streamed

Warner Bros. Japan and the staff of the anime adaptation of Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? light novel series confirmed a fourth season for the anime on Sunday. The new season will air on TV and stream online in Japan in 2022.

The staff of the anime also streamed a trailer and released stills of the third original video anime ( OVA ) in the franchise that will launch on April 28. The OVA is titled Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III OAV : Is It Wrong to Crave Hot spring in Orario? - God of the Hot Spring Forever .

Warner Bros. Japan describes the story of the OVA :

A strange hot spring resort has suddenly sprung up in Orario.

Since it appeared, people visited there daily to relieve stress and daily. Of course, Bell and the other faces of the Hestia Familia were seen within the crowd.

However, there was a group of people who are suspicious of the popular resort…

Hot spring, conspiracy and secret hidden behind the veil…

After dazzling adventure, Bell witnesses the truth of it all!

The first run of the OVA 's Blu-ray Disc and DVD releases will include a special case with illustrations drawn by the anime's character designer Shigeki Kimoto , an eight-page booklet, and a bonus CD featuring the character song "Otoko to Onna wa Labyrinth" (Men and Women are Labyrinths) by the voice actresses for Hestia and Ais.

The anime's third season premiered on October 2 after a delay from July to "October or later" due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The season ended on December 18. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the season, and the anime is streaming on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll .

The third season featured a returning staff and cast. Rina Hidaka joined the cast as the character Wiene, who was teased at the end of the final episode of the second season. Yuka Iguchi returned to perform the anime's opening theme song "over and over." The band sajou no hana performed the anime's ending theme song.

The anime's first season premiered in April 2015 and had 13 episodes, and the second season premiered in July 2019 and had 12 episodes. The anime franchise also includes two OVAs, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion film, and the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side spinoff television series.

Yen Press is releasing both the original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.

Source: Press release