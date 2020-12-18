'Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?' Anime's 3rd Season Gets New OVA on April 28

The official website for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka III ), the third anime season based on Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's light novel series, announced on Saturday that the anime will get a new original video anime ( OVA ) that will launch on April 28. The website began streaming an announcement video and revealed a visual:

The video teases the title "Orario ni Onsen o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka ~Ofuru no Kami-sama Forever~" (Is It Wrong to Try to Go to a Hot Spring in Orario ~God of Baths Forever~). More information will be revealed at Abema's GA FES 2021 on January 31.

The first run of the OVA 's Blu-ray Disc and DVD releases will include a special case with illustrations drawn by the anime's character designer Shigeki Kimoto , an eight-page booklet, and a bonus CD featuring the character song "Otoko to Onna wa Labyrinth" (Men and Women are Labyrinths) by the voice actresses for Hestia and Ais.

The anime's third season premiered on October 2 after a delay from July to "October or later" due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The season ended on Friday . Sentai Filmworks has licensed the season, and the anime is streaming on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll .

The third season featured a returning staff and cast. Rina Hidaka joined the cast as the character Wiene, who was teased at the end of the final episode of the second season.

Yuka Iguchi returned to perform the anime's opening theme song "over and over." The band sajou no hana perform the anime's ending theme song.

The anime's first season premiered in April 2015 and had 13 episodes, and the second season premiered in July 2019 and had 12 episodes. The anime franchise also includes two OVAs, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion film, and the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side spinoff television series.

Yen Press is releasing both the original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.