Live-Action Sakamoto Days Film Casts Akihisa Shiono, Keisuke Watanabe

The staff for the live-action film of Yuuto Suzuki 's Sakamoto Days manga announced two more cast members for the film on Tuesday. The film has cast Akihisa Shiono ( Zettai BL ni Naru Sekai vs Zettai BL ni Naritakunai Otoko , Golden Kamuy : The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido, Zyuden Sentai Kyoryuger) as Kashima (first image below), and Keisuke Watanabe (live-action Chaser Game , live-action Fullmetal Alchemist films, Kamen Rider ZI-O) as Natsuki Seiba (second image below).

The film will open in Japan on April 29.

Snow Man member Ren Meguro stars as Tarō Sakamoto, and Fumiya Takahashi plays Shin Asakura. Meguro read the original manga several years ago, and said that he took on many previous roles to convey something to the audience, but this time he is appearing in Sakamoto Days for his own sake.

Fumiya Takahashi plays Shin Asakura. Aya Ueto plays Tarō Sakamoto's wife Aoi Sakamoto, while Miyu Yoshimoto plays Tarō Sakamoto's daughter Hana Sakamoto.

Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , Under Ninja) directs and writes the script for the film. Fukuda said that editing is already done on the film, and even though it has no CG and music yet, he thinks it is already good enough to show in theaters. Keiya Tabuchi ( Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , live-action Attack on Titan , Kamen Rider Amazons ) is directing the action. CREDEUS is producing the film with Avex Pictures .

Suzuki published a one-shot titled "Sakamoto" in Jump Giga in December 2019, and then launched the main manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 2020. The manga began its "final battle" in August 2025.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally. Viz is also publishing the manga in print. MANGA Plus describes the story:

Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! the chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!

The manga's spinoff titled Sakamoto Holidays launched in Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine in July 2024. Tetsu Ōkawa , who works as an assistant on the main manga, is drawing the spinoff. The main manga inspired a novel in April 2023, and a second novel shipped in December 2024.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered on TV Tokyo and affiliated channels in January 2025, and the series also debuted on Netflix at the same time. The first part had 11 episodes.

The anime's second part premiered in July 2025 on TV Tokyo and affiliated channels. The second part's first episode streamed in advance on Netflix in the same month, and only the 12th episode streamed simultaneously with the Japanese TV broadcast.

The anime will have a second season.

The manga has also inspired a smartphone puzzle game that launched in April 2025.