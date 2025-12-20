Sakamoto Days TV Anime Gets 2nd Season

Teaser trailer, visual revealed

The Jump Festa '26 event on Saturday announced that the second season for the television anime of Yuuto Suzuki 's Sakamoto Days manga is in the works, and revealed a teaser trailer and visual.

Image courtesy of Wright Film ©鈴木祐斗／集英社・SAKAMOTO DAYS製作委員会

The anime's first season premiered on TV Tokyo and affiliated channels on January 11, and the series also debuted on Netflix on January 11. The first season's second part premiered on July 14 on TV Tokyo and affiliated channels at 24:00 JST (effectively, July 15 at 12 midnight). The second part's first episode streamed in advance on Netflix on July 14, and only the 12th episode streamed simultaneously with the Japanese TV broadcast.

Tomokazu Sugita stars in the series as Taro Sakamoto.

Masaki Watanabe ( KADO - The Right Answer , Bartender , several Battle Spirits anime) directed the anime at TMS Entertainment . Taku Kishimoto ( BLUELOCK , Haikyu!! , Moriarty the Patriot ) was in charge of overseeing the series scripts, and Yō Moriyama ( Lupin the IIIrd: Goemon's Blood Spray , Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone ) designed the characters.

Suzuki published a one-shot titled "Sakamoto" in Jump Giga in December 2019, and then launched the main manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 2020.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the manga:

Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villaines and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! the chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!

Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action film adaptation that will open on April 29. Snow Man member Ren Meguro stars as Tarō Sakamoto, and Fumiya Takahashi plays Shin Asakura. Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , Under Ninja ) is directing and and writing the script for the film.