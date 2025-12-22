Though I Am an Inept Villainess Anime Reveals New Visual, April Debut

The official website for the television anime of Satsuki Nakamura 's Though I Am an Inept Villainess ( Futsutsuka na Akujo de wa Gozaimasu ga - Sūgū Chōso Torikae Den ) light novel series revealed a new "key frame" visual and the April 2026 premiere date for the anime on Tuesday.

Image via Though I Am an Inept Villainess anime's website © 中村颯希・一迅社／「ふつつかな悪女」製作委員会

The anime stars Manaka Iwami as Kou Reirin (left in visual above), and Natsumi Kawaida as Shu Keigetsu (right).

) is directing the anime at) is overseeing the series scripts, and) is designing the characters.

Ichijinsha launched Nakamura's light novel series with illustrations by YukiKana in December 2020. The novels' manga adaptation by Ei Ohitsuji simultaneously launched in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine.

Seven Seas publishes both the light novels and manga under the title Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court , and describes the story:

In a kingdom inspired by historical China, five clans put forth their maidens as imperial consorts–but only one will be crowned empress. The frail and beautiful Kou Reirin, the so-called “butterfly” of the imperial court, is a shoo-in to marry the crown prince. But when “court rat” Shu Keigetsu lashes out at her during the glittering Lantern Festival, it's Reirin who wakes up in the dungeons! Body-swapped by her assailant to steal her position at court, Reirin's plight seems dire...to everyone else! Now that she's got a robust new body, not even the looming threat of execution can stop her!

Ichijinsha will publish the light novels' 10th volume on April 2, and it published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on February 28. Seven Seas released the light novels' ninth volume in English on August 26, and the manga's seventh volume on May 13.