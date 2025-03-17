Though I Am an Inept Villainess Light Novels' TV Anime Confirmed

TOHO animation confirmed on Monday the television anime adaptation of Satsuki Nakamura 's Though I Am an Inept Villainess ( Futsutsuka na Akujo de wa Gozaimasu ga - Sūgū Chōso Torikae Den ) light novel series, and revealed the anime's main staff and teaser visual.

The anime's character designer Ai Kikuchi drew the teaser visual:

Image via Though I Am an Inept Villainess anime's website ©中村颯希・一迅社／「ふつつかな悪女」製作委員会

The novels' illustrator YukiKana and the manga adaptation's artist Ei Ohitsuji both drew illustrations to celebrate the anime annnouncement:

Illustration by YukiKana Image via Though I Am an Inept Villainess anime's website ©中村颯希・一迅社／「ふつつかな悪女」製作委員会

Illustration by Ei Ohitsuji Image via Though I Am an Inept Villainess anime's website ©中村颯希・一迅社／「ふつつかな悪女」製作委員会

Mitsue Yamazaki ( How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? , Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun ) is directing the anime at Dōga Kōbō Yoshiko Nakamura ( Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time , Tadaima, Okaeri , The Helpful Fox Senko-san ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Ai Kikuchi ( How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? , New Game! , Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie ) is designing the characters.

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of the light novels started teasing an announcement on March 12 by posting countdown images drawn by illustrator YukiKana , until its announcement day on Monday, at 7:00 p.m. JST (6:00 a.m. EDT). TOHO animation also announced on Friday that it will reveal a new anime also on Monday, at 7:00 p.m. JST. Both the light novels and TOHO 's teaser used the same phrase: "On the night the comet lights up the night sky, the fate of two people will intersect."

Image via Amazon ©Satsuki Nakamura, YukiKana, Ei Ohitsuji, Ichijinsha

launched Nakamura's light novel series with illustrations byin December 2020. The novels' manga adaptation bysimultaneously launched in'smagazine.

Seven Seas publishes both the light novels and manga, and describes the story:

In a kingdom inspired by historical China, five clans put forth their maidens as imperial consorts–but only one will be crowned empress. The frail and beautiful Kou Reirin, the so-called “butterfly” of the imperial court, is a shoo-in to marry the crown prince. But when “court rat” Shu Keigetsu lashes out at her during the glittering Lantern Festival, it's Reirin who wakes up in the dungeons! Body-swapped by her assailant to steal her position at court, Reirin's plight seems dire...to everyone else! Now that she's got a robust new body, not even the looming threat of execution can stop her!

Ichijinsha will publish the light novels' 10th volume on April 2, and it published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on February 28. Seven Seas released the light novels' eighth volume in English on February 4, and will release the manga's seventh volume on May 13.

