Toho Animation to Announce New Anime on March 17
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
TOHO animation announced on Friday it will reveal a new anime on March 17 at 7:00 p.m. JST (6:00 a.m. EDT). The company teased the work with a visual.
TOHO animation teased the upcoming work:
"It's you who are my comet."
On the night the comet lights up the night sky, the fate of two people will intersect.
TOHO launched its animation label TOHO animation in 2012.
Source: TOHO animation's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie