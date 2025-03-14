×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Toho Animation to Announce New Anime on March 17

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins

TOHO animation announced on Friday it will reveal a new anime on March 17 at 7:00 p.m. JST (6:00 a.m. EDT). The company teased the work with a visual.

toho-animation.jfif

TOHO animation teased the upcoming work:

"It's you who are my comet."

On the night the comet lights up the night sky, the fate of two people will intersect.

TOHO launched its animation label TOHO animation in 2012.

Source: TOHO animation's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Daily Briefs homepage / archives