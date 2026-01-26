Dynasty Warriors 3 Remastered Game Gets Delay

Game originally scheduled for March 19

announced on Monday that it is delaying, a remastered version of its original 2001 game, from its originally scheduled release of March 19. The company's American branch lists that the new release date is "to be announced," while the's X/Twitter account and the game's official website provide a 2026 release window.

The company states "As the first remaster of the Dynasty Warriors series, in order to fully satisfy our fans, we have made the decision to further improve the quality of the game."

The remastered game is launching for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

The original game launched for the PlayStation 2 in 2001, and later released for the Xbox in 2002.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins ( Shin Sangoku Musō Origins ) game got a version for Switch 2 on January 22. The game launched for PS5, Xbox X|S, and PC via Steam in January 2025.