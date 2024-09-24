Dynasty Warriors: Origins Game Launches on January 17

Koei Tecmo announced during Sony 's streamed State of Play presentation on Wednesday that the Dynasty Warriors: Origins ( Shin Sangoku Musō Origins ) game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on January 17.

English Trailer

Japanese Trailer

Koei Tecmo Games describes the game's concept as centering on a "nameless hero [who] conquers the turbulent and chaotic Three Kingdoms alongside legendary figures."

The company describes the game's story:

Dynasty Warriors: Origins introduces a new, deeper interpretation of the traditional Three Kingdoms storyline, which depicts ancient Chinese history. The story begins the year before the Yellow Turban Rebellion, the dawn of an era of great upheaval, when the protagonist -- a martial artist with amnesia -- visits a village suffering from famine. Here, he meets Zhang Jiao, a long-haired man who offers a helping hand to people, and Guan Yu, a bearded warrior who denounces the injustice of government officials, and together they fight against the forces of corrupt officials.

The latest game in the franchise, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires ( Shin Sangoku Musō 8 Empires ), launched in Japan in December 2021. The game then launched in North America and Europe in February 2022.

Koei Tecmo Games ended service for the Dynasty Warriors Online Z online game in February 2022.