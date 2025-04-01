×
Interest
Happy April Fool's Day From Around the Anime World, Part V

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring My Hero Academia, Digimon, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, IDOLM@STER Million Live!, NieR, Ameku M.D., Chibi Godzilla, & more!

While it's just April Fool's Day in much of the world, it's also the first workday for many recent college grads in Japan. The anime and manga worlds have mixed in some congratulations for these new hires among their jokes:

Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective

The radio program Daily Ayane Sakura ~100 Days to Become the Genius Takao Amakura~ will air its final episode tomorrow at 9 p.m. on the 110th day.

Chibi Godzilla Raids Again

The destructive heroine "ChibiGoji" descends on Monster Island and make her idol debut!

Cinnamoroll (Sanrio)

Starting today, I'm going to adopt this pompous style!

Sorry. Congratulations Badtz-Maru!

Digimon

Today, April, marks the start of a new fiscal year🌸
New members of the workforce embark on a new journey.
New recruit Medusamon is practicing with senior Minervamon how to exchange business cards to introduce themselves to each other. She has a nice smile and seems to be okay💯

Gudetama (Sanrio)

Starting today, I'll be the size of an ostrich egg.

Kuromi (Sanrio)

Kuromi: "I won by a landslide again today!"
Melody: "Good game Kuromi-chan"

What…? Was it a dream…? I looked good in the basketball club👿

My Hero Academia

I hacked Hero Ultra!
Sarting today, Hirotora belongs to Gentle!

To celebrate this wonderful day, I'll give you lots of presents!

I'll introduce them little by little, so look forward to it!

NieR:Automata

＼ NieR × pixel art ver. ／

The 8-Bit version of NieR:Automata 【pixel art version】 is finally here.
Look forward to a variety of extremely bold arrangements.

Ocha-ken

Today, Ocha-ken is
taking a break and relaxing🍵

Rascal the Raccoon

The debut of the sparkling ✨ idol group "Kuma Danshi"‼️
Please support us🎵(◆'◊'◆)🎤

Sega

The new fiscal year starts today!
Sonic and Shadow greeted the new employees with high-fives on their first day at work.

Sonic the Hedgehog

The April issue of Weekly Hedgehog delivers the latest scoops on hot topics at supersonic speed!✨🔵💨

【Featured topics this time】🕵️‍♂️📰

Knuckles hires a group of thieves to guard the emeralds!?💎
■Rising prices mean more rings are needed to get 1UP⁉📈😱
■Silver Style Qigong🧘👁️
■Eggman TV Spring Reforms 📺🌸

All the information you need to know now is here‼️㊙️😳
Go to the bookstore!?🏃

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

"Have you had sliming lately?"
SLIME Damacy released!

The IDOLM@STER Million Live!

To celebrate April Fool's Day, we are holding "THEATER MAZE ~Play PAC-MAN!~"!
Producer, let's play Pac-Man and rescue everyone!

Tomo Nagawa (Omae, Tanuki ni Narane--ka?)

Omatanu THE MOVIE

Did we miss any April Fool's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

