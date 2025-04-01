Interest
Happy April Fool's Day From Around the Anime World, Part V
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
While it's just April Fool's Day in much of the world, it's also the first workday for many recent college grads in Japan. The anime and manga worlds have mixed in some congratulations for these new hires among their jokes:
Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective
ラジオ『日刊 #佐倉綾音 ～天才・天久鷹央になる100日間～』は明日21時の”110日目”配信で最終回となります。#エイプリルフール— 天久鷹央の推理カルテ公式｜TVアニメ 好評放送中！ (@Ameku_off) April 1, 2025
The radio program Daily Ayane Sakura ~100 Days to Become the Genius Takao Amakura~ will air its final episode tomorrow at 9 p.m. on the 110th day.
Chibi Godzilla Raids Again
怪獣島に舞い降りた破壊系ヒロイン「ちびゴジ」— ちびゴジラ【公式】 (@chibigodzi) March 31, 2025
アイドルデビューします！#ちびゴジラ #ちびゴジラの逆襲 #ゴジラ #Godzilla #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/UNCSjQRqST
The destructive heroine "ChibiGoji" descends on Monster Island and make her idol debut!
Cinnamoroll (Sanrio)
今日からこのオレさまスタイルでいくぞー！ pic.twitter.com/RrNtTEhZeF— シナモン【公式】 (@cinnamon_sanrio) March 31, 2025
Starting today, I'm going to adopt this pompous style!
ごめんね。ばつ丸くんおめでとう！#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/qzYxiYNIvr— シナモン【公式】 (@cinnamon_sanrio) April 1, 2025
Sorry. Congratulations Badtz-Maru!
Digimon
今日から新年度となる #4月 🌸— デジモンウェブ公式 (@digimonweb_net) March 31, 2025
新社会人は新たな門出に。
相手に自分を紹介する名刺交換、新人 メデューサモンが先輩 ミネルヴァモン相手に練習中です。
いい笑顔で大丈夫そう💯#デジモン #digimon #April pic.twitter.com/VBjrjP3QkW
Today, April, marks the start of a new fiscal year🌸
New members of the workforce embark on a new journey.
New recruit Medusamon is practicing with senior Minervamon how to exchange business cards to introduce themselves to each other. She has a nice smile and seems to be okay💯
Gudetama (Sanrio)
今日からダチョウのたまごサイズでやらさしてもらいま〜す pic.twitter.com/JztCQ9Kwfb— ぐでたま【公式】🍥🕙 (@gudetama_sanrio) April 1, 2025
Starting today, I'll be the size of an ostrich egg.
Kuromi (Sanrio)
クロミ「今日もアタイが圧勝だったな！」— クロミ【サンリオ公式】 (@kuromi_project) March 31, 2025
メロディ「クロミちゃん おつかれさま」@Melody_Mariland#メロクロな関係 pic.twitter.com/0gEHs2bMgl
Kuromi: "I won by a landslide again today!"
Melody: "Good game Kuromi-chan"
え...？夢だったの...？— クロミ【サンリオ公式】 (@kuromi_project) April 1, 2025
バスケ部のアタイ、似合ってたのにな👿#エイプリルフール https://t.co/URTtCGsoAl pic.twitter.com/cA30JUvEa1
What…? Was it a dream…? I looked good in the basketball club👿
My Hero Academia
#ヒロトラ をハッキングしたわよ！— 僕のヒーローアカデミア ULTRA IMPACT【公式】 (@heroaca_ui) March 31, 2025
今日からヒロトラはジェントルのものになるの！
素晴らしい日を記念して、たくさんのプレゼントをあげるわ！
ちょっとずつ紹介していくから楽しみにしてなさい！#ジェントルクリミナル #ラブラバ #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/1y498bHtYB
I hacked Hero Ultra!
Sarting today, Hirotora belongs to Gentle!
To celebrate this wonderful day, I'll give you lots of presents!
I'll introduce them little by little, so look forward to it!
NieR:Automata
＼ #NieR ×ドット絵ver.／#ニーアオートマタ を８ビットに移植した【ドット絵ver.】がいよいよ登場します。— NieR公式PRアカウント (@NieR_JPN) March 31, 2025
いろいろと大胆すぎるアレンジにご期待ください。#ゆうしゃないんずにひかりあれ pic.twitter.com/qYs74ZMY1P
＼ NieR × pixel art ver. ／
The 8-Bit version of NieR:Automata 【pixel art version】 is finally here.
Look forward to a variety of extremely bold arrangements.
Ocha-ken
⠀— お茶犬【公式】 (@ochakenofficial) April 1, 2025
今日もお茶犬は、
の〜んびり「ほっ」とひと息🍵#お茶犬 #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/10tLMnXYIp
Today, Ocha-ken is
taking a break and relaxing🍵
Rascal the Raccoon
キラッキラ✨なアイドルグループ『くま男子』デビュー‼️— ラスカル（公式）🌽 (@Rascal_tweet) April 1, 2025
応援よろしくミャ～🎵(◆'◊'◆)🎤#くま男子 #ラスカル #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/T28Kau5QKF
The debut of the sparkling ✨ idol group "Kuma Danshi"‼️
Please support us🎵(◆'◊'◆)🎤
Sega
今日から新年度がスタート！— セガ公式アカウント🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) April 1, 2025
出社初日となる新入社員の皆さんを、ソニックとシャドウがハイタッチで迎えました。#ソニック #sonic pic.twitter.com/saSF09SNTm
The new fiscal year starts today!
Sonic and Shadow greeted the new employees with high-fives on their first day at work.
Sonic the Hedgehog
【4月号の 週刊針鼠】は— ソニック・ザ・ヘッジホッグ【公式】 (@SonicOfficialJP) March 31, 2025
気になる話題の最新スクープを
超音速でお届け！✨🔵💨
【今回の目玉トピックスは】🕵️♂️📰
■ナックルズ、エメラルドの警備に盗賊団を採用!?💎
■物価の上昇で1UPに必要なリングが増加⁉📈😱
■シルバー流気功術🧘👁️
■エッグマンTV春の改革📺🌸… pic.twitter.com/JZ4pQNWRmb
The April issue of Weekly Hedgehog delivers the latest scoops on hot topics at supersonic speed!✨🔵💨
【Featured topics this time】🕵️♂️📰
■Knuckles hires a group of thieves to guard the emeralds!?💎
■Rising prices mean more rings are needed to get 1UP⁉📈😱
■Silver Style Qigong🧘👁️
■Eggman TV Spring Reforms 📺🌸
All the information you need to know now is here‼️㊙️😳
Go to the bookstore!?🏃
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
「最近、スライム足リテル?」— 転スラ「まおりゅう」公式 (@tensura_m_game) March 31, 2025
『SLIME魂』リリース！#塊魂 #まおりゅう pic.twitter.com/WKas9n3aYl
"Have you had sliming lately?"
SLIME Damacy released!
The IDOLM@STER Million Live!
エイプリルフールを記念して「THEATER MAZE ～Play PAC-MAN!～」を開催中！— ミリオンライブ！ シアターデイズ【公式】 (@imasml_theater) March 31, 2025
プロデューサーさん、パックマンをプレイしてみんなを救出しましょう！#ミリシタ#pacman#パックマン pic.twitter.com/kY8TDGDYb2
To celebrate April Fool's Day, we are holding "THEATER MAZE ~Play PAC-MAN!~"!
Producer, let's play Pac-Man and rescue everyone!
Tomo Nagawa (Omae, Tanuki ni Narane--ka?)
おまタヌ THE MOVIE#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/P5mu5cJytZ— 奈川トモ🍃おまタヌ⑧巻3/25 (@nagawatomo) April 1, 2025
Omatanu THE MOVIE
Did we miss any April Fool's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!