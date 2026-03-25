KPop Demon Hunters Makes McDonald's Debut

The KPop Demon Hunters franchise and fast-food chain McDonald's announced on Tuesday that they are collaborating for a set of “dueling adult meals” based on the Oscar-winning film. Fans can choose between the HUNTR/X Meal or Saja Boys Breakfast Meal starting on March 31.

Image via McDonald's © 2025 Netflix © 2025 McDonald's

McDonald's streamed a 30-second commercial for the collaboration.

The HUNTR/X Meal will include 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium soft drink, and limited-time menu items Ramyeon McShaker Fries, Hunter Sauce, and Demon Sauce. The Saja Boys Breakfast Meal will include the Spicy Saja McMuffin, hash browns, and small soft drink. McDonald's will also offer the Derpy McFlurry.

HUNTR/X Meal Image via McDonald's © 2025 Netflix © 2025 McDonald's Saja Boys Breakfast Meal Image via McDonald's © 2025 Netflix © 2025 McDonald's Derpy McFlurry Image via McDonald's © 2025 McDonald's

Each HUNTR/X Meal and Saja Boys Breakfast Meal comes with a collectible card pack with exclusive photo cards of HUNTR/X, Saja Boys, and Derpy access cards. The Derpy access cards will include a QR code that leads to exclusive KPop Demon Hunters content and a special reveal of which idol group wins the "Battle for the Fans."

Kpop Demon Hunters Creators Reportedly Sign US$10 Million Deal with Netflix

American news outlet Puck reported on March 20 that KPop Demon Hunters creators Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans signed an exclusive five-year deal with streaming service Netflix worth US$10 million annually between the two creators. Potentially more lucratively, Kang and Appelhans reportedly also secured a cut of the revenue from merchandise sales based on KPop Demon Hunters and its sequel.

Puck added that Sony Pictures Animation also saw a restructuring of its contract with the streaming giant. The animation studio is receiving nearly US$40 million for the sequel plus a “retroactive adjustment for the first film and merchandise participation,” according to Cartoon Brew.

KPop Demon Hunters is a 2025 musical urban fantasy film directed by Kang and Appelhans and animated by Sony Pictures Animation. The film premiered on Netflix on June 20 and stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-yong Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Saniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong , and Lee Byung-hun. The film is Netflix 's most streamed film of all time globally, with 500 million views as of March 13. Its first sing-along event in August made it Netflix 's first film to top the U.S. weekend box office.

Since the film's release, it has won the Best Animated Film and Best Song at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards, Best Voice Over Performance for Arden Cho as Rumi and Best Original Song for “Golden” at the 9th Annual Astra Film Awards, Best Motion Picture - Animated and Best Original Song - Motion Picture for “Golden” at the 83rd Golden Globes Awards, Animated Film of the Year at the London Film Critics' Circle Awards, Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Golden" at the 68th Grammy Awards, Best Feature among other categories at the 53rd Annual Annie Awards, and Best Animated Feature Film and Best Music (Original Song) for “Golden” at the 98th Academy Awards. Kang was also honored with the Animation Award at the 4th annual Celebration of AAPI Cinema & Television.

Kang and Appelhans are set to return to KPop Demon Hunters with a sequel that could take four years to produce.