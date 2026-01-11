KPop Demon Hunters Wins Golden Globes for Best Animated Film, Song

Film's "Golden" wins in Best Original Song - Motion Picture category

Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans' animated film KPop Demon Hunters won the Best Motion Picture - Animated category at the 83rd Golden Globes Awards on Sunday. The film's "Golden" song also won the Best Original Song - Motion Picture category.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai , the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, was also nominated for the Best Motion Picture - Animated category.

Animation'sfilm premiered onin June 2025. The film became the firstfilm to top the U.S. weekend box office after the KPop Demon Hunters Sing-Along Event opened in 1,700 theaters with US$19.2 million at the end of August. That same week, it became's most streamed film of all time globally with 236,000,000 views (edging out Red Notice's 230,900,000). Also that week, four songs from the film's soundtrack ranked in the top 10 of the weekly Billboard Hot 100 songs chart simultaneously in the United States — a feat no other soundtrack has ever accomplished.

The animated feature has appeared in Netflix 's Top 10 for English-language films for 15 consecutive weeks.

The film has become the first title on the Netflix platform to surpass 300 million views, according to Netflix 's official site Tudum.

Hayao Miyazaki 's The Boy and the Heron ( Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka , or literally How Do You Live? ), film won the Best Motion Picture - Animated category at the 81st Golden Globes Awards in 2024.

Source: Deadline (Erik Pedersen)



