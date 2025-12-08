1st Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film, Kpop Demon Hunters Receive Golden Globes Nominations

Both nominated for Best Motion Picture - Animated

Image via Demon Slayer franchise's X/Twitter account ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

KPop Demon Hunters

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on Monday.- Akaza Sairai, the first film in the trilogy , received a nomination in the Best Motion Picture - Animated category. Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans' animated filmwas nominated for the same category, as well as "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement." Its "Golden" song earned a nomination for "Best Original Song - Motion Picture."

Other nominees in the Best Motion Picture - Animated category include Zootopia 2 , Elio , Arco , and Little Amélie or the Character of Rain .

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle opened in Japan on July 18. The film had sold a total of 23,042,671 tickets for 33,056,606,000 yen (about US$224 million) as of September 15, its 60th day in the Japanese box office. This made it the second highest-earning film of all time at the Japanese box office, surpassing Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's 2001 film Spirited Away .

The film is now the highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, as well as the highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide. The film has sold 89,177,796 tickets for 106,370,568,950 yen (about US$685 million) worldwide as of November 16. This feat makes it the first Japanese film to earn over 100 billion yen (about US$644 million) worldwide.

Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , and Aniplex screened the film in theaters, including IMAX and other premium large screen formats, in the United States and Canada on September 12. The film screened in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

Netflix

Netflix

Animation'sfilm premiered onon June 20. The film became the firstfilm to top the U.S. weekend box office after the KPop Demon Hunters Sing-Along Event opened in 1,700 theaters with US$19.2 million at the end of August. That same week, it became's most streamed film of all time globally with 236,000,000 views (edging out Red Notice's 230,900,000). Also that week, four songs from the film's soundtrack ranked in the top 10 of the weekly Billboard Hot 100 songs chart simultaneously in the United States — a feat no other soundtrack has ever accomplished.

The animated feature has appeared in Netflix 's Top 10 for English-language films for 15 consecutive weeks.

The film has become the first title on the Netflix platform to surpass 300 million views, according to Netflix 's official site Tudum.

Hayao Miyazaki 's The Boy and the Heron ( Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka , or literally How Do You Live? ), film won the Best Motion Picture - Animated category at the 81st Golden Globes Awards in 2024.

Source: Golden Globes