Slam Dunk, Street Fighter Voice Actor Tomomichi Nishimura Dies

The talent agencyannounced on Monday thatdied on November 29. He was 79. His family already held a private funeral and service. The agency had previously reported on September 22 that he would be taking a hiatus from work due to poor health.

Nishimura was born on June 2, 1946 in Chiba Prefecture. He is arguably best known for voicing the coach Mitsuyoshi Anzai in the Slam Dunk anime series, as well as Vega (M. Bison in English) and Gōki (Akuma) in various Street Fighter games. He voiced Al Robbins in the Japanese dub of the CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series, Mike in the Ojarumaru anime, Shibaraku in Chō Mashin Eiyūden Wataru , and Jamitov Hyman in Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam .

Sources: Arts Vision (link 2, link 3), Oricon via Game Yoridori Subculture Midori Park