Digimon Story Time Stranger Game's 1st DLC Pack Releases on December 8

"Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 1: Alternate Dimension" includes new Digimon, story content

Bandai Namco America revealed in a new trailer on Friday for the Digimon Story Time Stranger game its first DLC pack "Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 1: Alternate Dimension" will launch on Monday.

The DLC pack will include new story content, as well as Digivolution routes for Mega Digimon.

The DLC is part of the season pass, which will include two more episode packs.

A demo for the game launched on September 11, and then the game launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 3.

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

In this JRPG, players will embark on an adventure that spans across worlds and even time itself. From the human world to the Digital World, collect and raise a diverse array of Digimon to fight in turn-based battles. Explore the eternal bond between humans and Digimon to unravel the mystery of your world's collapse - and save it once again.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the original Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth game on PlayStation Vita in Japan in March 2015. The game then shipped for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in the Americas in February 2016. The Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory sequel game shipped for PS4 and PS Vita in Japan in December 2017. The game then shipped in the West in January 2018. Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition got a release for Switch and PC via Steam in October 2019. The game collection features both the Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory games.

Digimon Survive , a hybrid visual novel and tactical role-playing game, launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam worldwide in July 2022. The game is also compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Kazumasa Habu, a longtime producer for the Digimon games, announced in February 2024 he would no longer serve as a producer on the franchise.

Source: Bandai Namco America's YouTube channel

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.