Suda51, Ren Yamazaki's Romeo is a Dead Man Game Ships on February 11
posted on by Anita Tai
Game launches for PS5, Xbox X|S, PC on February 11
Goichi "Suda51" Suda's studio Grasshopper Manufacture and Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes director Ren Yamazaki's upcoming Romeo is a Dead Man game revealed in a new trailer on Thursday the game will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows on February 11.
The game is the first all-new IP in 10 years for Grasshopper Manufacture.
The company describes the game:
Super bloody action, crazy twists and turns to blow players' minds, and a whole mess of kinda-stereotypical gimmicks - all rolled into one wild ride.
Our hero Romeo Stargazer is a man stuck between life and death. His own was saved mere seconds before the end by way of a time paradox that shattered the space-time continuum, which was created by a genius scientist screwing around.
Now, Romeo is FBI Space-Time special agent “Dead Man”, and sporting a rad mask called Dead Gear, must hunt space-time's most wanted fugitives through multiple universes!
Suda and Hidetaka "Swery65" Suehiro's Hotel Barcelona game debuted on September 26 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.