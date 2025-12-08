The Daily Life of a Single 29-Year-Old Adventurer Anime's Trailer Reveals January 7 Debut

Kadokawa revealed the second key visual, promotional video, and January 7 debut for the television anime of Ippei Nara 's The Daily Life of a Single 29-Year-Old Adventurer ( 29-Sai Dokushin Chūken Bōkensha no Nichijō ) manga on Monday. The video previews the ending theme song "Kimi no Tonari Kūki ga Oishii" by HoneyWorks feat. Kotoha .

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©奈良一平・講談社/コマイ村自治会

The anime will debut on January 7 on the AT-X channel at 9:30 p.m. JST. It will also stream on the d Anime Store and ABEMA streaming services at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 8 at 12 midnight JST). The anime will air on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , BS11 , Miyagi TV , and on Nagoya TV (Me TV) at a later timeslot.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©奈良一平・講談社/コマイ村自治会

Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

The anime will star:

Riki Fukushima ( Skate-Leading Stars , Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō ) is directing the series and overseeing the series scripts at animation studio HORNETS . Yoshihiro Nagamori ( Beyblade X , Beyblade: Metal Fury , Bakugan Battle Brawlers ) is the main character designer. HoneyWorks feat. Hanon performs the opening theme song "Kimi ga Tomoshite Kureta Hikari o Ima."

Additional staff include:



Prop Design: Chiharu Nishimura

Art Director: Takumi Onitani

Color Key Artist: Masao Ōba

Compositing Director of Photography: Ayumu Kaikiri

Sound Director: Hiroto Morishita

Sound Production: Bit Grooove Promotion

Music Production: Pony Canyon





The manga's story centers on Shinonome Hajime, an adventurer and experienced dungeon delver. When he saves a girl named Rirui from being devoured by a slime monster, he finds out that the girl has been abandoned by her parents and has nowhere else to go. Unable to abandon the girl himself, he decides to take her in, and finds out that she is no normal girl.

Nara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in January 2016. Kodansha published the manga's 20th compiled book volume on September 9. The manga is also available on the Magazine Pocket service.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.