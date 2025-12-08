News
The Daily Life of a Single 29-Year-Old Adventurer Anime's Trailer Reveals January 7 Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kadokawa revealed the second key visual, promotional video, and January 7 debut for the television anime of Ippei Nara's The Daily Life of a Single 29-Year-Old Adventurer (29-Sai Dokushin Chūken Bōkensha no Nichijō) manga on Monday. The video previews the ending theme song "Kimi no Tonari Kūki ga Oishii" by HoneyWorks feat. Kotoha.
The anime will debut on January 7 on the AT-X channel at 9:30 p.m. JST. It will also stream on the d Anime Store and ABEMA streaming services at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 8 at 12 midnight JST). The anime will air on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, BS11, Miyagi TV, and on Nagoya TV (Me TV) at a later timeslot.
Crunchyroll will stream the anime.
The anime will star:
- Makoto Furukawa as Shinonome Hajime
- Sayumi Suzushiro as Rirui
- Shizuka Itō as Veronica
- Yūki Kuwahara as Anyango
- Tomohiro Ōno as Rishat
- Yuna Ogata as Olive Carmen
- Kaori Maeda as Natalie
- Haruka Shiraishi as Cocko
- Yasunori Matsumoto as Cockdole
Riki Fukushima (Skate-Leading Stars, Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō) is directing the series and overseeing the series scripts at animation studio HORNETS. Yoshihiro Nagamori (Beyblade X, Beyblade: Metal Fury, Bakugan Battle Brawlers) is the main character designer. HoneyWorks feat. Hanon performs the opening theme song "Kimi ga Tomoshite Kureta Hikari o Ima."
Additional staff include:
Nara launched the manga in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in January 2016. Kodansha published the manga's 20th compiled book volume on September 9. The manga is also available on the Magazine Pocket service.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.