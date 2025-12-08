Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution Anime Film Opens at #4 in U.S.

Image courtesy of GKIDS ©芥見下々／集英社・呪術廻戦製作委員会

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution

Box Office Mojo reports thatopened at #4 at the United States box office, earning an estimated US$10,155,000 from Friday to Sunday. It screened in 1,833 theaters and earned an estimated US$4,936,000 on Friday, an estimated US$3,069,000 on Saturday, and an estimated US$2,150,000 on Sunday.

Kill Bill : The Whole Bloody Affair , the extended director's cut of Quentin Tarantino 's Kill Bill film series featuring Production I.G 's unseen animation that is incorporated into this extended version, opened at #6, earning an estimated US$3,250,000 from Friday to Sunday. The film screened in 1,198 theaters and earned an estimated US$1,480,000 on Friday, an estimated US$1,070,000 on Saturday, and an estimated US$700,000 on Sunday.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution opened in Japan on November 7 and sold 417,700 tickets and earned 639,785,800 yen (about US$4.13 million) in its first three days.

The film, known as Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution -Shibuya Incident x The Culling Game Begins in Japan, is a compilation of the second season's "Shibuya Incident," along with the first two episodes of the third season (before the season premieres in January). The film opened on November 7 simultaneously on both IMAX screens and regular theaters.

Kōji Yusa voices the character Naoya Zen'in in the film.

The third season will premiere in Japan on January 8.



Lionsgate began screening Kill Bill : The Whole Bloody Affair in U.S. theaters for its first wide release, beginning on December 5. Screenings will be available from both 70mm and 35mm film prints.

Kill Bill : The Whole Bloody Affair is the full, 247-minute combined cut of 2003's Kill Bill : Vol 1 and 2004's Kill Bill : Vol. 2 . Production I.G added seven more minutes of animation that Tarantino incorporated into this extended version.

Katsuhito Ishii and Shōu Tajima designed the characters that Production I.G ( Ghost in the Shell , Miss Hokusai ) animated for the existing " Kill Bill Chapter 3: The Origin of O-Ren " sequence that appeared in the first Kill Bill volume from 2003.

The director's cut premiered at the Cannes Film Festival out of competition in 2006. The New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles screened Kill Bill : The Whole Bloody Affair for four sold-out days in March 2011.

Source: Box Office Mojo (link 2) (link 3)