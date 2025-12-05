Silent Möbius x Avengers Comic Series to Launch in 2026

Kia Asamiya and Marvel announced during Tokyo Comic Con on Friday the Silent Möbius x Avengers (read as Silent Möbius Plus Avengers) comic book series that will launch in 2026. The panel unveiled a visual, which features the main characters of Silent Möbius with Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man , Wolverine, and Dr. Strange.

Image via Kia Asamiya's X/Twitter account © LABO GARNIER/ST ©MARVEL

Marvel and Asamiya are credited for the original story. Marvel Comics ' C.B. Cebulski is the editor.

Asamiya has a history of working on Marvel's comics, including Iron Man , Avengers , and X-Men .

Asamiya created the Silent Möbius , Steam Detectives , Compiler , and Junk: Record of the Last Hero manga, among others. He provided character designs for the Martian Successor Nadesico anime (which he later adapted into the Nadesico manga), adapted the Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace film into a manga, and wrote and drew the Batman: The Child of Dreams comic. Many of his manga have been adapted into anime.

San Diego Comic-Con International awarded Asamiya the Inkpot Award this year. The Japan Science Fiction Convention gave him the Best Artist award for the second year in a row at the 56th Seiun Awards this year.