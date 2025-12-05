Whoever Steals This Book Anime Film Reveals New Trailer, 6 More Cast Members

, more join cast for film opening on December 26

The official website for the anime film of Nowaki Fukamidori 's Whoever Steals This Book ( Kono Hon o Nusumu Mono wa ) fantasy novel revealed six more cast members and a new trailer on Friday.

Image via Whoever Steals This Book film's website © 2025 深緑野分／KADOKAWA／「この本を盗む者は」製作委員会

The new cast includes (left to right in top row and then bottom row, name romanizations not confirmed):

Image via Whoever Steals This Book film's official website © 2025 深緑野分／KADOKAWA／「この本を盗む者は」製作委員会

The film will debut on December 26.

The film stars:

Daisei Fukuoka ( Radiant series director, Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Despair Arc and Future Arc, Phantom of the Idol ) is directing the film at Kagome Company (Kagokan). Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War , No Longer Allowed In Another World , Shy) is writing the script, Keiko Kurosawa ( Astra Lost in Space , Asobi Asobase -workshop of fun- ) is designing the characters and is the film's animation director, and Michiru Ōshima ( Fullmetal Alchemist , Little Witch Academia ) is composing the music. Kagokan founder Yūji Higa ( Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Despair Arc , Asobi Asobase -workshop of fun- , Radiant ) is the animation producer, and Kadokawa Animation is distributing the film.

Other staff members include:

Vocalist YUKI (formerly of Judy and Mary ) performs the theme song "Share."

Yen On licensed and released the novel on February 18. Yen On describes the story:

Mifuyu is a high school student living with a large collection of books left by her great-grandfather―the vast library known as Mikura Hall. Although her father is the current caretaker, Mifuyu herself doesn't share her family's passion for literature. But when several books are stolen from the library, triggering an ancient curse, the town is transformed according to the various stories―and the only way to put things right is for Mifuyu to catch the thief. With the help of a mysterious girl named Mashiro, Mifuyu sets out on an adventure through the different story worlds!

Kadokawa first published the novel in 2020. A manga adaptation of the novel by Kakeru Sora was serialized in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine from December 2021 to March 2023. Yen Press released the manga's three compiled book volumes in English.

Kadokawa published Fukamidori's spinoff novel titled Kūsō no Umi (Fantasy Sea) in May 2023.

Sources: Whoever Steals This Book anime film's website, Comic Natalie

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.