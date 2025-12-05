Wash it All Away Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Staff, January 5 Premiere, Theme Song Artists

Happinet revealed unveiled a new promotional video for the television anime of Mitsuru Hattori 's Wash It All Away ( Kirei ni Shite Moraemasu ka. ?) manga on Friday. The video reveals more cast and staff for the anime, the anime's January 5 premiere date, and reveals and previews both the opening theme song "Kirei" (Beautiful/Clean) by Yū., and the ending theme song "Wakaba no Koro" (Youthful Days) by Natsumi Kiyoura .

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>





Image courtesy of Happinet © はっとりみつる／SQUARE ENIX・「綺麗にしてもらえますか。」製作委員会

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and AT-X on January 5, and will also begin streaming d Anime Store on January 5. The anime will also premiere on ABC TV on January 7, on BS Asahi on January 9, on SBS on January 10.

The anime's additional staff includes:

The new cast members include:

Shūichirō Umeda as Kyūshō Ishimochi

Image courtesy of Happinet © はっとりみつる／SQUARE ENIX・「綺麗にしてもらえますか。」製作委員会

Konomi Inagaki as Nairo Katakuchi

Image courtesy of Happinet © はっとりみつる／SQUARE ENIX・「綺麗にしてもらえますか。」製作委員会

Yoshino Aoyama as Kuriru Wakasagi

Image courtesy of Happinet © はっとりみつる／SQUARE ENIX・「綺麗にしてもらえますか。」製作委員会

Kento Shiraishi as Moruda Wakasagi

Image courtesy of Happinet © はっとりみつる／SQUARE ENIX・「綺麗にしてもらえますか。」製作委員会

Ami Koshimizu as Asami Yagara

Image courtesy of Happinet © はっとりみつる／SQUARE ENIX・「綺麗にしてもらえますか。」製作委員会

Wasabi Mizuta as Aji

Image courtesy of Happinet © はっとりみつる／SQUARE ENIX・「綺麗にしてもらえますか。」製作委員会

Image courtesy of Happinet © はっとりみつる／SQUARE ENIX・「綺麗にしてもらえますか。」製作委員会

The anime stars Sayumi Suzushiro as Wakana Kinme.

Kenta Ōnishi ( The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter ) is directing the anime at Okuru to Noboru . Tōko Machida ( The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Azuma Tozawa (sub-character designer for Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest ) is designing the characters. Eri Chichibu is composing the music.

Hattori launched the manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in July 2017, and ended it in June 2023. Square Enix published 10 compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga's new side story chapter was published on June 6. Hattori also published a side story for the manga six months after it ended. An 11th volume with side stories will ship on December 25.

Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

With an endearing protagonist and luscious art, this seaside slice-of-life story offers tranquility in the chaos of the modern world. For two years, Wakana Kinme has run a laundry service in the seaside resort town of Atami, where she's built a fulfilling life making friends with the locals and visiting hot springs. Although Wakana has no knowledge of her own past, her cleaning services safeguard memories imbued in customers' precious items.

Hattori published the zombie comedy manga Sankarea from 2009 to 2014, and it inspired a 2012 anime that Funimation released in North America. Kodansha Comics published the original manga in English. Hattori's earlier Kenko Zenrakei Suieibu Umisho manga also inspired a television anime.

Hattori also provided the art for the manga adaptation of NisiOisin 's Imperfect Shojo novel. Vertical licensed and released all three volumes of the manga for North America. Hattori also launched the Kaiju-iro no Shima manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2018, and the manga is ongoing. Yen Press will release the manga in English under the title Monster-Colored Island .

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.