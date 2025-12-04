News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, November 30-December 6

posted on by Alex Mateo
Gushing Over Magical Girls, Trinity Seven anime; Kaiju No. 8: Relax, I Won't Let Mistress Suck My Blood manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Gushing Over Magical Girls Limited Edition Steelbook BD Sentai Filmworks US$129.98 December 2
Trinity Seven BD Sentai Filmworks US$38.98 December 2

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Graphic Novel (GN) 16 Seven Seas US$13.99 December 2
The 13th Footprint GN 2 (hardcover) Yen Press US$18.00 December 2
The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life GN 3 Yen Press US$13.00 December 2
Astro Royale GN 3 Viz Media US$11.99 December 2
Boyfriend, Sometimes Girlfriend GN 2 Tokyopop US$13.99 December 2
The Bugle Call: Song of War GN 4 Viz Media US$11.99 December 2
Cheeky Brat GN 15 Yen Press US$13.00 December 2
The Color of the End: Mission in the Apocalypse GN 3 Yen Press US$15.00 December 2
The Cuckolding Wizard's Adventure GN 1 Seven Seas US$14.99 December 2
Far From Romance GN Seven Seas US$15.99 December 2
Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me with his Smoldering Gaze GN 10 Seven Seas US$15.99 December 2
Fushigi Yūgi: Byakko Senki GN 3 Viz Media US$11.99 December 2
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 23 Kodansha USA US$12.99 December 2
Gunsmith Cats Omnibus GN 3 Dark Horse US$29.99 December 2
The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 21 Kodansha USA US$10.99 December 2
Hitorijime My Hero GN 16 Kodansha USA US$12.99 December 2
Holoearth Chronicles Side:E Yamato Phantasia GN 2 Square Enix Manga US$14.99 December 2
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 19 Seven Seas US$13.99 December 2
I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class GN 4 Seven Seas US$13.99 December 2
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 7 Yen Press US$13.00 December 2
I Won't Let Mistress Suck My Blood GN 1 Seven Seas US$14.99 December 2
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! GN 7 Seven Seas US$13.99 December 2
Initial D Omnibus GN 8 Kodansha USA US$22.99 December 2
It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love GN 4 Seven Seas US$13.99 December 2
Kaiju No. 8: Relax GN 1 Viz Media US$11.99 December 2
Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up GN 5 Kodansha USA US$13.99 December 2
Last Game GN 11 Seven Seas US$14.99 December 2
Let's Do It Already! GN 7 Viz Media US$11.99 December 2
Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout GN 8 Seven Seas US$13.99 December 2
A Man and His Cat GN 14 Square Enix Manga US$14.99 December 2
Marriage Toxin GN 10 Viz Media US$11.99 December 2
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! ―AO― GN 9 Yen Press US$13.00 December 2
My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions GN 7 Viz Media US$11.99 December 2
Nana 25th Anniversary Edition GN 2 Viz Media US$24.99 December 2
Planetes Deluxe Edition GN 2 Dark Horse US$49.99 December 2
Queen's Quality GN 24 Viz Media US$11.99 December 2
Roar: A Star in the Abyss GN 3 Kodansha USA US$13.99 December 2
Rozen Maiden Collector's Edition GN 4 Seven Seas US$27.99 December 2
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 27 Yen Press US$13.00 December 2
A Sign of Affection GN 12 Kodansha USA US$12.99 December 2
SPY×FAMILY GN 15 Viz Media US$11.99 December 2
A Star Brighter Than the Sun GN 4 Viz Media US$11.99 December 2
To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human? GN 8 Yen Press US$13.00 December 2
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 17 Vertical US$12.95 December 2
Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 16 Viz Media US$11.99 December 2
Yona of the Dawn GN 45 Viz Media US$11.99 December 2
Yowamushi Pedal GN 28 Yen Press US$28.00 December 2

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 16 Seven Seas US$9.99 December 2
The 13th Footprint GN 2 Yen Press US$6.99 December 2
The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life GN 3 Yen Press US$6.99 December 2
Boyfriend, Sometimes Girlfriend GN 2 Tokyopop US$9.99 December 2
The Bugle Call: Song of War GN 4 Viz Media US$6.99 December 2
Cheeky Brat GN 15 Yen Press US$6.99 December 2
The Color of the End: Mission in the Apocalypse GN 3 Yen Press US$6.99 December 2
Cooking with Wild Game GN 12 J-Novel Club US$8.99 December 3
The Cuckolding Wizard's Adventure GN 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 December 2
Far From Romance GN Seven Seas US$9.99 December 2
Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me with his Smoldering Gaze GN 10 Seven Seas US$9.99 December 2
Fushigi Yūgi: Byakko Senki GN 3 Viz Media US$6.99 December 2
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 23 Kodansha USA US$10.99 December 2
The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 21 Kodansha USA US$10.99 December 2
Hitorijime My Hero GN 16 Kodansha USA US$10.99 December 2
Holoearth Chronicles Side:E Yamato Phantasia GN 2 Square Enix Manga US$9.99 December 2
I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class GN 4 Seven Seas US$9.99 December 2
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 7 Yen Press US$6.99 December 2
I Won't Let Mistress Suck My Blood GN 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 December 2
I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic GN 5 J-Novel Club US$8.99 December 3
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! GN 7 Seven Seas US$9.99 December 2
Initial D Omnibus GN 8 Kodansha USA US$14.99 December 2
The Invincible Summoner Who Crawled Up from Level 1 GN 5 J-Novel Club US$8.99 December 3
Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World GN 12 Seven Seas US$9.99 December 2
Kaiju No. 8: Relax GN 1 Viz Media US$6.99 December 2
Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up GN 5 Kodansha USA US$10.99 December 2
Last Game GN 11 Seven Seas US$9.99 December 2
Let's Do It Already! GN 7 Viz Media US$6.99 December 2
Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout GN 8 Seven Seas US$9.99 December 2
A Man and His Cat GN 14 Square Enix Manga US$9.99 December 2
Marriage Toxin GN 10 Viz Media US$6.99 December 2
My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions GN 7 Viz Media US$6.99 December 2
Queen's Quality GN 24 Viz Media US$6.99 December 2
Roar: A Star in the Abyss GN 3 Kodansha USA US$8.99 December 2
Rozen Maiden Collector's Edition GN 4 Seven Seas US$14.99 December 2
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 27 Yen Press US$6.99 December 2
Shaman King The Super Star GN 10 Kodansha USA US$10.99 December 2
A Sign of Affection GN 12 Kodansha USA US$7.99 December 2
Spice and Wolf Collector's Edition GN 2 Yen Press US$22.99 December 2
SPY×FAMILY GN 15 Viz Media US$6.99 December 2
A Star Brighter Than the Sun GN 4 Viz Media US$6.99 December 2
Stray GN Titan US$12.99 December 2
Sweet Reincarnation GN 12 J-Novel Club US$8.99 December 3
To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human? GN 8 Yen Press US$6.99 December 2
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 19 Kodansha USA US$10.99 December 2
A Wild Last Boss Appeared! GN 8 J-Novel Club US$8.99 December 3
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 17 Vertical US$10.99 December 2
Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 16 Viz Media US$6.99 December 2
Yona of the Dawn GN 45Please Viz Media US$6.99 December 2
Yowamushi Pedal GN 28Please Yen Press US$12.99 December 2

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bone Ash Novel (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$24.00 December 4
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 7Cite Yen Press US$16.00 December 4
I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 December 2
Lila and the Winds of War Novel (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$24.00 December 4
Restaurant to Another World Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 December 4
Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 7Please Yen Press US$16.00 December 4

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bone Ash NovelPlease Yen Press US$9.99 December 4
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows Novel 8Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 December 5
Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 December 4
The Diary of a Middle-Aged Sage's Carefree Life in Another World Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 December 3
The Hero and the Sage, Reincarnated and Engaged Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 December 1
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 7Please Yen Press US$8.99 December 4
In Another World with Household Spells Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 December 3
Lila and the Winds of War NovelPlease Yen Press US$12.99 December 4
My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 11Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 December 5
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 December 4
Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 7Please Yen Press US$8.99 December 4

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Bandai Namco US$15.00 December 4
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Switch gameCite Nintendo US$59.99 December 4
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Switch 2 gameAnimeNewsNetwork Nintendo US$69.99 December 4
Octopath Traveler 0 Switch 2, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, Xbox One gamePlease Square Enix US$49.99 December 4
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Switch 2 gamePlease Sega US$69.99 December 4


