News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, November 30-December 6
posted on by Alex Mateo
Gushing Over Magical Girls, Trinity Seven anime; Kaiju No. 8: Relax, I Won't Let Mistress Suck My Blood manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Gushing Over Magical Girls Limited Edition Steelbook BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$129.98
|December 2
|Trinity Seven BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$38.98
|December 2
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Graphic Novel (GN) 16Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|December 2
|The 13th Footprint GN 2 (hardcover)Cite
|Yen Press
|US$18.00
|December 2
|The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|December 2
|Astro Royale GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|December 2
|Boyfriend, Sometimes Girlfriend GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|December 2
|The Bugle Call: Song of War GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|December 2
|Cheeky Brat GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|December 2
|The Color of the End: Mission in the Apocalypse GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|December 2
|The Cuckolding Wizard’s Adventure GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|December 2
|Far From Romance GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|December 2
|Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me with his Smoldering Gaze GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|December 2
|Fushigi Yūgi: Byakko Senki GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|December 2
|Grand Blue Dreaming GN 23Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|December 2
|Gunsmith Cats Omnibus GN 3Please
|Dark Horse
|US$29.99
|December 2
|The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 21Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|December 2
|Hitorijime My Hero GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|December 2
|Holoearth Chronicles Side:E Yamato Phantasia GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|December 2
|How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 19Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|December 2
|I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|December 2
|I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|December 2
|I Won't Let Mistress Suck My Blood GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|December 2
|I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|December 2
|Initial D Omnibus GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|December 2
|It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|December 2
|Kaiju No. 8: Relax GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|December 2
|Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|December 2
|Last Game GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|December 2
|Let's Do It Already! GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|December 2
|Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|December 2
|A Man and His Cat GN 14Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|December 2
|Marriage Toxin GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|December 2
|My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! ―AO― GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|December 2
|My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|December 2
|Nana 25th Anniversary Edition GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$24.99
|December 2
|Planetes Deluxe Edition GN 2Please
|Dark Horse
|US$49.99
|December 2
|Queen's Quality GN 24Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|December 2
|Roar: A Star in the Abyss GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|December 2
|Rozen Maiden Collector's Edition GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$27.99
|December 2
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 27Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|December 2
|A Sign of Affection GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|December 2
|SPY×FAMILY GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|December 2
|A Star Brighter Than the Sun GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|December 2
|To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human? GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|December 2
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 17Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|December 2
|Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|December 2
|Yona of the Dawn GN 45Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|December 2
|Yowamushi Pedal GN 28Please
|Yen Press
|US$28.00
|December 2
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 16Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|December 2
|The 13th Footprint GN 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|December 2
|The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|December 2
|Boyfriend, Sometimes Girlfriend GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|December 2
|The Bugle Call: Song of War GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|December 2
|Cheeky Brat GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|December 2
|The Color of the End: Mission in the Apocalypse GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|December 2
|Cooking with Wild Game GN 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|December 3
|The Cuckolding Wizard’s Adventure GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|December 2
|Far From Romance GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|December 2
|Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me with his Smoldering Gaze GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|December 2
|Fushigi Yūgi: Byakko Senki GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|December 2
|Grand Blue Dreaming GN 23Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|December 2
|The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 21Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|December 2
|Hitorijime My Hero GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|December 2
|Holoearth Chronicles Side:E Yamato Phantasia GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|December 2
|I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|December 2
|I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|December 2
|I Won't Let Mistress Suck My Blood GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|December 2
|I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|December 3
|I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|December 2
|Initial D Omnibus GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$14.99
|December 2
|The Invincible Summoner Who Crawled Up from Level 1 GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|December 3
|Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|December 2
|Kaiju No. 8: Relax GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|December 2
|Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|December 2
|Last Game GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|December 2
|Let's Do It Already! GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|December 2
|Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|December 2
|A Man and His Cat GN 14Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|December 2
|Marriage Toxin GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|December 2
|My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|December 2
|Queen's Quality GN 24Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|December 2
|Roar: A Star in the Abyss GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|December 2
|Rozen Maiden Collector's Edition GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|December 2
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 27Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|December 2
|Shaman King The Super Star GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|December 2
|A Sign of Affection GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|December 2
|Spice and Wolf Collector's Edition GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$22.99
|December 2
|SPY×FAMILY GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|December 2
|A Star Brighter Than the Sun GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|December 2
|Stray GNPlease
|Titan
|US$12.99
|December 2
|Sweet Reincarnation GN 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|December 3
|To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human? GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|December 2
|Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 19Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|December 2
|A Wild Last Boss Appeared! GN 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|December 3
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 17Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|December 2
|Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|December 2
|Yona of the Dawn GN 45Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|December 2
|Yowamushi Pedal GN 28Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|December 2
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bone Ash Novel (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$24.00
|December 4
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 7Cite
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|December 4
|I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|December 2
|Lila and the Winds of War Novel (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$24.00
|December 4
|Restaurant to Another World Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|December 4
|Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|December 4
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bone Ash NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|December 4
|The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows Novel 8Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|December 5
|Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|December 4
|The Diary of a Middle-Aged Sage's Carefree Life in Another World Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|December 3
|The Hero and the Sage, Reincarnated and Engaged Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|December 1
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|December 4
|In Another World with Household Spells Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|December 3
|Lila and the Winds of War NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|December 4
|My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 11Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|December 5
|ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|December 4
|Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|December 4
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|Bandai Namco
|US$15.00
|December 4
|Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Switch gameCite
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|December 4
|Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Switch 2 gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Nintendo
|US$69.99
|December 4
|Octopath Traveler 0 Switch 2, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, Xbox One gamePlease
|Square Enix
|US$49.99
|December 4
|Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Switch 2 gamePlease
|Sega
|US$69.99
|December 4
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.