Hell Mode Anime Debuts on January 9

The official website for the television anime of writerand illustrator's) light novel series revealed on Thursday the anime will debut first streaming, and will debut onandon January 9. The anime will then debut streaming onandon January 12.

The staff will reveal the anime's television broadcast debut at a later date. The series will air on Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS NTV in January.

HIDIVE will stream the anime for the winter season, and will screen the North American premiere of the first episode at this year's Anime Frontier event in Fort Worth, TX, which will take place from December 12-14.

Masato Tamagawa ( Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō , The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt , The Great Cleric ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab . Daishiro Tanimura ( Magical Destroyers ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kei Tsushima ( The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These ) is designing the characters. Misaki Tsuchida , Moyu Kanazaki , Junko Nakajima , Kanade Sakuma , Reiko Abe , Kaho Sawada , BeauDamian , and Tsugumi Tanaka are all composing the music.

The band Atarayo perform the opening theme song "Haku," and singer Kaya performs the ending theme song "Sanctuary."

J-Novel Club releases both the light novels and Enji Tetta 's manga adaptation in English.

Hamuo launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2019, and the story is ongoing. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing the series in print in July 2020.

Tetta launched the manga on Comic Earth Star in October 2020 and the manga is ongoing.