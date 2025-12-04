The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Theme Song Artists, January 11 Premiere

Kadokawa unveiled a new promotional video for the television anime of Punichan 's The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom ( Akuyaku Reijō wa Ringoku no Ōtaishi ni Dekiai Sareru ) light novel series on Thursday. The video reveals more cast, the theme song artists, and the January 11 premiere date for the anime.

The new cast members include:

Marina Yamada as Icillia

Junichi Suwabe as Keith

Hikaru Midorikawa as Crail

Ai Furihata as Pearl

These new cast members are all reprising their roles from the light novel series' otome game adaptation.

Ayahi Takagaki and Yuu Shirota are performing both the opening theme song "Ai no Fanfare" (Love's Fanfare) and the ending theme song "Mahō no Oto" (The Magical Sound).

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on January 11, and will also stream on d Anime Store , U-NEXT , and Anime Hōdai on January 11. It will premiere on KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS NTV on January 12.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©ぷにちゃん・成瀬あけの/KADOKAWA/「悪役令嬢は隣国の王太子に溺愛される」製作委員会

The anime will star:

Takayuki Hamana ( Ace of Diamond , The Prince of Tennis , The Witch and the Beast ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Yoshimi Narita ( Twilight Out of Focus , Beet the Vandel Buster ) is in charge of series scripts, and Majiro ( 22/7 , Barakamon , Macross Delta ) is designing the characters.

The romance story follows a protagonist who is reincarnated as Tiararose, the villainess of the protagonist's favorite otome romance game aimed at female gamers. The protagonist is resigned to accepting the in-game judgment event and the fate that awaits her. However, just as her fiancé breaks off their engagement, the game throws up a marriage proposal event that wasn't in the game's original scenario — from Aquasteed, the crown prince of the neighboring country.

Punichan first began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō service in 2016. B's-Log Bunko has added illustrations by Akeno Naruse and published 14 volumes of the light novel series, which has over 5.6 million copies in circulation. Kadokawa 's B's-LOG COMIC is serializing a manga adaptation by Hoshina , and its 16th compiled book volume shipped on September 1. The light novel series also has a two-volume spinoff series, and a three-volume manga adaptation of that spinoff.

The story inspired a real otome game by OperaHouse for the Nintendo Switch in 2024. The game is available in English on PC via Steam .

J-Novel Club publishes Namura Katamura 's manga of Punichan 's From Villainess to Healer: I Know the Cheat to Change My Fate story, and Punichan 's RVing My Way into Exile with My Beloved Cat light novel series. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed Punichan 's Fluffy Café in Another World light novel series and manga.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.