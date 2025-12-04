News
11 Works Including DAN DA DAN, Cosmos, Firefly Wedding Nominated for 71st Shogakukan Manga Awards

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Other nominees include Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze, Unmei no Makimodo Shi, Dekin no Mogura, more

The judging committee of the 71st Shogakukan Manga Awards revealed the nominees for this year's awards on Wednesday. Each winning title will be honored with a bronze statuette and a prize of 1 million yen (about US$6,450). The winners will be announced in late January.

In 2023, Shogakukan stopped dividing the nominees into categories. Previous categories for the awards included: Best Children's Manga, Best Shōnen Manga, Best Shōjo Manga, and Best General Manga.

The nominees are:

uchi-no-inu
Image via Shogakukan
© Sayuri Tatsuyama, Shogakukan
Title: Uchi no Inu ga Koneko Hiroimashita. (Dog Meets Baby Cats!!)
Author(s): Sayuri Tatsuyama
Serialized in Cheese! (Shogakukan)

unmei
Image via Shogakukan
© Fūta Kimura, Shogakukan
Title: Unmei no Makimodo Shi
Author(s): Fūta Kimura
Serialized in Monthly Coro Coro Comics (Shogakukan)

false
Image via Shogakukan
© Coco Uzuki, Kodansha
Title: Fall in Love, You False Angels
Author(s): Coco Uzuki
Serialized in Dessert (Kodansha)

cosmos
Image via Shogakukan
© Ryūhei Tamura, Shogakukan
Title: Cosmos
Author(s): Ryūhei Tamura
Serialized in Sunday GX (Shogakukan)

jumbo-max
Image via Shogakukan
© Tsutomu Takahashi, Shogakukan
Title: Jumbo Max
Author(s): Tsutomu Takahashi
Serialized in Big Comic (Shogakukan)

dandadan
Image via Shogakukan
© Yukinobu Tatsu, Shueisha
Title: DAN DA DAN
Author(s): Yukinobu Tatsu
Serialized in Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha)

mole
Image via Shogakukan
© Natsumi Eguchi, Kodansha
Title: Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole
Author(s): Natsumi Eguchi
Serialized in Morning (Kodansha)

hi-no-kamisama
Image via Shogakukan
© Ito Asagi, Komomo Yamada, SNC, Shogakukan
Title: Hi no Kamisama no Sōjinin Desu ga, Itsunomanika Hanayome to Shite Dekiai Sareteimasu
Author(s): Ito Asagi (original story), Komomo Yamada (art), SNC (original character design)
Serialized in Yawaraka Spirits (Shogakukan)

hirayasumi
Image via Shogakukan
© Keigo Shinzō, Shogakukan
Title: Hirayasumi
Author(s): Keigo Shinzō
Serialized in Weekly Big Comic Spirits (Shogakukan)

firefly
Image via Shogakukan
© Oreko Tachibana, Shogakukan
Title: Firefly Wedding
Author(s): Oreko Tachibana
Serialized in Manga ONE (Shogakukan)

mikadono
Image via Shogakukan
© Aya Hirakawa, Shogakukan
Title: Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze
Author(s): Aya Hirakawa
Serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday (Shogakukan)

Judges this year include: Genki Kawamura, Ako Shimaki, Kazuhiko Shimamoto, Kazutoshi Soyama, Shiho Takase, Bourbon Kobayashi, and Taiyo Matsumoto.

Shogakukan has been awarding this prize since 1956 (for works published in 1955). Last year's winners included Kore Kaite Shine, Burning Kabaddi, Natsume Arata no Kekkon, and Puniru is a Kawaii Slime.

Source: Shogakukan

