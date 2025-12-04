11 Works Including DAN DA DAN, Cosmos, Firefly Wedding Nominated for 71st Shogakukan Manga Awards

The judging committee of the 71st Shogakukan Manga Awards revealed the nominees for this year's awards on Wednesday. Each winning title will be honored with a bronze statuette and a prize of 1 million yen (about US$6,450). The winners will be announced in late January.

In 2023, Shogakukan stopped dividing the nominees into categories. Previous categories for the awards included: Best Children's Manga, Best Shōnen Manga, Best Shōjo Manga, and Best General Manga.

The nominees are:

Dog Meets Baby Cats!!

Monthly Coro Coro Comics

Judges this year include: Genki Kawamura , Ako Shimaki , Kazuhiko Shimamoto , Kazutoshi Soyama , Shiho Takase , Bourbon Kobayashi, and Taiyo Matsumoto .

Shogakukan has been awarding this prize since 1956 (for works published in 1955). Last year's winners included Kore Kaite Shine , Burning Kabaddi , Natsume Arata no Kekkon , and Puniru is a Kawaii Slime .

Source: Shogakukan