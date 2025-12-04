News
11 Works Including DAN DA DAN, Cosmos, Firefly Wedding Nominated for 71st Shogakukan Manga Awards
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The judging committee of the 71st Shogakukan Manga Awards revealed the nominees for this year's awards on Wednesday. Each winning title will be honored with a bronze statuette and a prize of 1 million yen (about US$6,450). The winners will be announced in late January.
In 2023, Shogakukan stopped dividing the nominees into categories. Previous categories for the awards included: Best Children's Manga, Best Shōnen Manga, Best Shōjo Manga, and Best General Manga.
The nominees are:Title: Uchi no Inu ga Koneko Hiroimashita. (Dog Meets Baby Cats!!)
Author(s): Sayuri Tatsuyama
Serialized in Cheese! (Shogakukan)
Title: Unmei no Makimodo Shi
Author(s): Fūta Kimura
Serialized in Monthly Coro Coro Comics (Shogakukan)
Title: Fall in Love, You False Angels
Author(s): Coco Uzuki
Serialized in Dessert (Kodansha)
Title: Cosmos
Author(s): Ryūhei Tamura
Serialized in Sunday GX (Shogakukan)
Title: Jumbo Max
Author(s): Tsutomu Takahashi
Serialized in Big Comic (Shogakukan)
Title: DAN DA DAN
Author(s): Yukinobu Tatsu
Serialized in Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha)
Title: Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole
Author(s): Natsumi Eguchi
Serialized in Morning (Kodansha)
Title: Hi no Kamisama no Sōjinin Desu ga, Itsunomanika Hanayome to Shite Dekiai Sareteimasu
Author(s): Ito Asagi (original story), Komomo Yamada (art), SNC (original character design)
Serialized in Yawaraka Spirits (Shogakukan)
Title: Hirayasumi
Author(s): Keigo Shinzō
Serialized in Weekly Big Comic Spirits (Shogakukan)
Title: Firefly Wedding
Author(s): Oreko Tachibana
Serialized in Manga ONE (Shogakukan)
Title: Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze
Author(s): Aya Hirakawa
Serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday (Shogakukan)
Judges this year include: Genki Kawamura, Ako Shimaki, Kazuhiko Shimamoto, Kazutoshi Soyama, Shiho Takase, Bourbon Kobayashi, and Taiyo Matsumoto.
Shogakukan has been awarding this prize since 1956 (for works published in 1955). Last year's winners included Kore Kaite Shine, Burning Kabaddi, Natsume Arata no Kekkon, and Puniru is a Kawaii Slime.
