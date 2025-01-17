News
Kore Kaite Shine, Burning Kabaddi, Puniru, Natsume Arata Win 70th Shogakukan Manga Awards
posted on by Alex Mateo
Other nominees included In the Clear Moonlit Dusk, Kagurabachi, Kujō no Taizai, more
The judging committee of the 70th Shogakukan Manga Awards announced this year's winners on Friday. Each winning title will be honored with a bronze statuette and a prize of 1 million yen (about US$6,400).
The winners are:Title: Kore Kaite Shine
Author(s): Minoru Toyoda
Serialized in Monthly Shonen Sunday (Shogakukan)
Title: Burning Kabaddi
Author(s): Hajime Musashino
Serialized in Manga ONE (Shogakukan)
Title: Natsume Arata no Kekkon
Author(s): Tarō Nogizaka
Serialized in Big Comic Superior (Shogakukan)
Title: Puniru wa Kawaii Slime
Author(s): Maedakun
Serialized in Weekly Coro Coro Comics (Shogakukan)
Other nominees included: In the Clear Moonlit Dusk, Kagurabachi, Kujō no Taizai, Kusuriya no Hitorigoto: Mao Mao no Kōkyū Nazotoki Techō (The Apothecary Diaries: Maomao's Notes from the Inner Palace), Black Alice, Manchuria Opium Squad, Yume no Shizuku, Kin no Torikago, and Red Blue.
Shogakukan has been awarding this prize since 1956 (for works published in 1955). Last year's winners included Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, The Elusive Samurai, Sūji de Asobo., and Trillion Game.
Sources: Shogakukan, Comic Natalie