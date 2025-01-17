×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Kore Kaite Shine, Burning Kabaddi, Puniru, Natsume Arata Win 70th Shogakukan Manga Awards

posted on by Alex Mateo
Other nominees included In the Clear Moonlit Dusk, Kagurabachi, Kujō no Taizai, more

The judging committee of the 70th Shogakukan Manga Awards announced this year's winners on Friday. Each winning title will be honored with a bronze statuette and a prize of 1 million yen (about US$6,400).

The winners are:

kore-kaite-shine
Image via Shogakukan
© Minoru Toyoda, Shogakukan
Title: Kore Kaite Shine
Author(s): Minoru Toyoda
Serialized in Monthly Shonen Sunday (Shogakukan)

burning-kabaddi
Image via Shogakukan
© Hajime Musashino, Shogakukan
Title: Burning Kabaddi
Author(s): Hajime Musashino
Serialized in Manga ONE (Shogakukan)

natsume-arata-no-kekkon
Image via Shogakukan
© Tarō Nogizaka, Shogakukan
Title: Natsume Arata no Kekkon
Author(s): Tarō Nogizaka
Serialized in Big Comic Superior (Shogakukan)

piniru-wa-kawaii-slime
Image via Shogakukan
© Maedakun, Shogakukan
Title: Puniru wa Kawaii Slime
Author(s): Maedakun
Serialized in Weekly Coro Coro Comics (Shogakukan)

Other nominees included: In the Clear Moonlit Dusk, Kagurabachi, Kujō no Taizai, Kusuriya no Hitorigoto: Mao Mao no Kōkyū Nazotoki Techō (The Apothecary Diaries: Maomao's Notes from the Inner Palace), Black Alice, Manchuria Opium Squad, Yume no Shizuku, Kin no Torikago, and Red Blue.

Shogakukan has been awarding this prize since 1956 (for works published in 1955). Last year's winners included Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, The Elusive Samurai, Sūji de Asobo., and Trillion Game.

Sources: Shogakukan, Comic Natalie

jpafjo01 pd dt end ies
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives