Frieren, Elusive Samurai, Trillion Game, Sūji de Asobo. Win 69th Shogakukan Manga Awards
posted on by Alex Mateo
The judging committee of the 69th Shogakukan Manga Awards announced this year's winners on Thursday. Each winning title will be honored with a bronze statuette and a prize of 1 million yen (about US$6,800).
The winners are:Title: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Author(s): Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe
Serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday (Shogakukan)
Title: The Elusive Samurai
Author(s): Yusei Matsui
Serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha)
Title: Sūji de Asobo.
Author(s): Murako Kinuta
Serialized in Monthly Flowers (Shogakukan)
Title: Trillion Game
Author(s): Riichirou Inagaki, Ryōichi Ikegami
Serialized in Big Comic Superior (Shogakukan)
Other nominees included Unmei no Makimodo Shi - All Great Achievements Require Time, Kyō kara Papa wa Kami Desu., Black Girls Talk, Shujinkou Nikki, Ice Castle Wall, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Shōjiki Fudōsan, and Ya Boy Kongming!
For the first time, the nominees are not divided into categories. Previous categories for the awards included: Best Children's Manga, Best Shōnen Manga, Best Shōjo Manga, and Best General Manga. This year's nominees still featured a variety of works from a wide range of genres.
Shogakukan has been awarding this prize since 1956 (for works published in 1955). Last year's winners included Ui×Kon; Call of the Night; Blue Orchestra (Ao no Orchestra); Ashita, Watashi wa Dareka no Kanojo; and Medalist.
