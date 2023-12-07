×
News
12 Works Including Frieren, Elusive Samurai, Ya Boy Kongming! Nominated for 69th Shogakukan Manga Awards

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Competition no longer features categories

The judging committee of the 69th Shogakukan Manga Awards revealed the nominees for this year's awards on Thursday. Each winning title will be honored with a bronze statuette and a prize of 1 million yen (about US$6,900). The winners will be announced on January 18.

For the first time, the nominees are not divided into categories. Previous categories for the awards included: Best Children's Manga, Best Shōnen Manga, Best Shōjo Manga, and Best General Manga. This year's nominees still feature a variety of works from a wide range of genres.

The nominees are:

unmei
© Fūta Kimura, Shogakukan
Title: Unmei no Makimodo Shi - All Great Achievements Require Time
Author(s): Fūta Kimura
Serialized in Monthly Coro Coro Comics (Shogakukan)

papa
© Mitsuki Teramoto, Shogakukan
Title: Kyō kara Papa wa Kami Desu.
Author(s): Mitsuki Teramoto
Serialized in Ciao (Shogakukan)

frieren
© Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe, Shogakukan
Title: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Author(s): Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe
Serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday (Shogakukan)

elusive
© Yusei Matsui, Shueisha
Title: The Elusive Samurai
Author(s): Yusei Matsui
Serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha)

suji
© Murako Kinuta, Shogakukan
Title: Sūji de Asobo.
Author(s): Murako Kinuta
Serialized in Monthly Flowers (Shogakukan)

black
© Maki Makino, Shogakukan
Title: Black Girls Talk
Author(s): Maki Makino
Serialized in Manga ONE (Shogakukan)

nikki
© Yuu Yoshinaga, Shogakukan
Title: Shujinkou Nikki
Author(s): Yuu Yoshinaga
Serialized in Betsucomi (Shogakukan)

ice
© Kōcha Agasawa, Shueisha
Title: Ice Castle Wall
Author(s): Kōcha Agasawa
Serialized in Margaret (Shueisha)

zom
© Haro Aso, Kotaro Takata, Shogakukan
Title: Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Author(s): Haro Aso, Kotaro Takata
Serialized in Sunday GX (Shogakukan)

trillion
© Riichirou Inagaki, Ryoichi Ikegami, Shogakukan
Title: Trillion Game
Author(s): Riichirou Inagaki, Ryoichi Ikegami
Serialized in Big Comic Superior (Shogakukan)

shojiki
© Akira Ōtani, Mitsuhiro Mizuno, Takeshi Natsuhara, Shogakukan
Title: Shōjiki Fudōsan
Author(s): Akira Ōtani, Mitsuhiro Mizuno, Takeshi Natsuhara
Serialized in Big Comic (Shogakukan)

kongming
© Yuto Yotsuba, Ryō Ogawa, Kodansha
Title: Ya Boy Kongming!
Author(s): Yuto Yotsuba, Ryō Ogawa
Serialized in Weekly Young Magazine (Kodansha)

Shogakukan has been awarding this prize since 1956 (for works published in 1955). Last year's winners included Ui×Kon; Call of the Night; Blue Orchestra (Ao no Orchestra); Ashita, Watashi wa Dareka no Kanojo; and Medalist.

Source: Shogakukan's website, Comic Natalie

