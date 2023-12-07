News
12 Works Including Frieren, Elusive Samurai, Ya Boy Kongming! Nominated for 69th Shogakukan Manga Awards
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The judging committee of the 69th Shogakukan Manga Awards revealed the nominees for this year's awards on Thursday. Each winning title will be honored with a bronze statuette and a prize of 1 million yen (about US$6,900). The winners will be announced on January 18.
For the first time, the nominees are not divided into categories. Previous categories for the awards included: Best Children's Manga, Best Shōnen Manga, Best Shōjo Manga, and Best General Manga. This year's nominees still feature a variety of works from a wide range of genres.
The nominees are:Title: Unmei no Makimodo Shi - All Great Achievements Require Time
Author(s): Fūta Kimura
Serialized in Monthly Coro Coro Comics (Shogakukan)
Title: Kyō kara Papa wa Kami Desu.
Author(s): Mitsuki Teramoto
Serialized in Ciao (Shogakukan)
Title: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Author(s): Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe
Serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday (Shogakukan)
Title: The Elusive Samurai
Author(s): Yusei Matsui
Serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha)
Title: Sūji de Asobo.
Author(s): Murako Kinuta
Serialized in Monthly Flowers (Shogakukan)
Title: Black Girls Talk
Author(s): Maki Makino
Serialized in Manga ONE (Shogakukan)
Title: Shujinkou Nikki
Author(s): Yuu Yoshinaga
Serialized in Betsucomi (Shogakukan)
Title: Ice Castle Wall
Author(s): Kōcha Agasawa
Serialized in Margaret (Shueisha)
Title: Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Author(s): Haro Aso, Kotaro Takata
Serialized in Sunday GX (Shogakukan)
Title: Trillion Game
Author(s): Riichirou Inagaki, Ryoichi Ikegami
Serialized in Big Comic Superior (Shogakukan)
Title: Shōjiki Fudōsan
Author(s): Akira Ōtani, Mitsuhiro Mizuno, Takeshi Natsuhara
Serialized in Big Comic (Shogakukan)
Title: Ya Boy Kongming!
Author(s): Yuto Yotsuba, Ryō Ogawa
Serialized in Weekly Young Magazine (Kodansha)
Shogakukan has been awarding this prize since 1956 (for works published in 1955). Last year's winners included Ui×Kon; Call of the Night; Blue Orchestra (Ao no Orchestra); Ashita, Watashi wa Dareka no Kanojo; and Medalist.
Source: Shogakukan's website, Comic Natalie