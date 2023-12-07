12 Works Including Frieren, Elusive Samurai, Ya Boy Kongming! Nominated for 69th Shogakukan Manga Awards

Competition no longer features categories

The judging committee of the 69th Shogakukan Manga Awards revealed the nominees for this year's awards on Thursday. Each winning title will be honored with a bronze statuette and a prize of 1 million yen (about US$6,900). The winners will be announced on January 18.

For the first time, the nominees are not divided into categories. Previous categories for the awards included: Best Children's Manga, Best Shōnen Manga, Best Shōjo Manga, and Best General Manga. This year's nominees still feature a variety of works from a wide range of genres.

The nominees are:

Kyō kara Papa wa Kami Desu.

Sūji de Asobo.

Black Girls Talk

Shujinkou Nikki

Shōjiki Fudōsan

Shogakukan has been awarding this prize since 1956 (for works published in 1955). Last year's winners included Ui×Kon ; Call of the Night ; Blue Orchestra ( Ao no Orchestra ); Ashita, Watashi wa Dareka no Kanojo ; and Medalist .