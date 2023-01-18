News
Call of the Night, Blue Orchestra, Medalist, Ui×Kon Manga Win 68th Shogakukan Manga Awards
posted on by Alex Mateo
The judging committee of the 68th Shogakukan Manga Awards announced this year's winners on Wednesday. Each winning title will be honored with a bronze statuette and a prize of 1 million yen (about US$9,000).
Best Children's Manga
Title: Ui×Kon
Author: Minori Kurosaki
Serialized in Ribon (Shogakukan)
Satoshi Kisaichi's Black Channel manga was also nominated for this category.
Best Shōnen Manga
Title: Call of the Night (Yofukashi no Uta)
Author: Kotoyama
Serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday (Shogakukan)
Title: Blue Orchestra (Ao no Orchestra)
Author: Makoto Akui
Serialized in Manga ONE (Shogakukan)
Yuuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days manga was also nominated for this category.
Best Shōjo Manga
Title: Ashita, Watashi wa Dareka no Kanojo
Author: Hinao Wono
Serialized in Cycomi x Ura Sunday (Shogakukan)
Ai Minase's Seishun Heavy Rotation, Rei Tōma's The King's Beast, and Suu Morishita's A Sign of Affection manga were also nominated for this category.
Best General Manga
Title: Medalist
Author: Tsurumaikada
Serialized in Afternoon (Kodansha)
Uoto's Chi: On the Movements of the Earth, Junichi Nojo and Kazutoshi Handō's Shōwa Tennō Monogatari, and Shūzō Oshimi's Blood on the Tracks manga were also nominated for this category.
Shogakukan has been awarding this prize since 1956 (for works published in 1955). Last year's winners included Komi Can't Communicate, My Love Mix-Up!, Nigatsu no Shōsha: Zettai Gōkaku no Kyōshitsu, and Do not say mystery.
Sources: Shogakukan, Comic Natalie