Komi Can't Communicate, My Love Mix-Up!, Do not say mystery Manga Win 67th Shogakukan Manga Awards

The judging committee of the 67th Shogakukan Manga Awards announced this year's winners on Tuesday. Each winning title will be honored with a bronze statuette and a prize of 1 million yen (about US$9,000).

Best Shōnen Manga

Title: Komi Can't Communicate ( Comi-san wa Comyushō desu. )

Creator: Tomohito Oda

Serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday ( Shogakukan )



Saizō Harawata and Miyakokasiwa 's Battle Game in 5 Seconds ( Deatte 5-byō de Battle ) and Hajime Kōmoto 's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga were also nominated for this category.

Best Shōjo Manga

Title: My Love Mix-Up! ( Kieta Hatsukoi )

Creators: Wataru Hinekure , Aruko

Serialized in Bessatsu Margaret ( Shueisha )



Ai Minase 's Seishun Heavy Rotation , Kyousuke Motomi 's Queen's Quality , and Oreko Tachibana 's Promise Cinderella manga were also nominated for this category.

Best General Manga

Nigatsu no Shōsha: Zettai Gōkaku no Kyōshitsu

Shogakukan

Title:Creators: Shiho TakaseSerialized in

Title: Do not say mystery ( Mystery to Iu Nakare )

Creators: Yumi Tamura

Serialized in Monthly Flowers ( Shogakukan )



Uoto's Chi: Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite and Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga were also nominated for this category.

No manga won in the Best Children's Manga category, although Sakuya Kuroda 's Rich Police Cash and Shino Kawada's Hello! My Baby manga were nominated.

Shogakukan has been awarding this prize since 1956 (for works published in 1955). Last year's winners included Chainsaw Man , Teasing Master Takagi-san , Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction , Police in a Pod , Duel Masters , Chocolat no Mahō , and Yuzuki-sanchi no Yon Kyōda.

Sources: Shogakukan, Comic Natalie