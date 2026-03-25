Oshi no Ko Anime Gets 4th Season

Teaser video, visual unveiled for final season

The staff for the third season of the Oshi no Ko anime announced on Thursday that the anime will get a fourth season, which will be the final one. Crunchyroll confirmed that it will stream the fourth season. The staff unveiled a teaser video and visual:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ/集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

The 35th episode, the final one for the third season, aired as a one-hour special on Wednesday.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ/集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

Tokyo MX

Crunchyroll

The new season debuted on January 14 at 11:00 p.m. on, and it airs on a total 36 channels across Japan. The anime streams in Japan onat the same time as thedebut.is streaming the season as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an Englishis also streaming the season in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

CHANMINA performs the opening theme song "Test Me," and natori performs the ending theme song "Serenade." New cast members for the season include Yuto Takenaka as Shun Yoshizumi and Yōji Ueda as Tetsu Urushibara.

The new season featured a mostly returning staff. The main differences were the chief animation director lineup was Kanna Hirayama , Ayaka Muroga , Kimiaki Mizuno , Shuri , Rina Morita , Haruka Inade , and Hirono Nishiki ; and Kenji Sawada was the sole main animator credited. Kei Ishiguro was no longer listed as a color key artist.

The first television anime premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime became the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history."

The anime's second season premiered in July 2024 on Tokyo MX and over 29 other channels throughout Japan. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired and also streams the anime's English dub . The second season's story focused on a 2.5D stage play titled "Tokyo Blade." Crunchyroll added the first two seasons on February 25 after it started streaming the third season.

Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020, and ended it in November 2024. The manga's 16th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in December 2024. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service released the manga in English digitally.

The manga has also inspired a live-action film and television series adaptation, a stage play adaptation, and a puzzle game that will launch in 2026.

Sources: Press release, Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine, José S.)





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.