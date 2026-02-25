Crunchyroll Adds Oshi no Ko Anime's 1st 2 Seasons

1st season began streaming on Wednesday, 2nd season to stream in spring

©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

Crunchyroll

announced on Wednesday that it has begun streaming the first season of theanime in collaboration with partners including. The company will stream the second season in spring. The anime is streaming in Japanese with subtitles and with the English. In addition,has begun streaming Castilian Spanish and German dubs for the ongoing third season.

The new season debuted on January 14 at 11:00 p.m. on Tokyo MX , and it airs on a total 36 channels across Japan. The anime will stream in Japan on ABEMA at the same time as the Tokyo MX debut. Crunchyroll is streaming the season as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . HIDIVE is also streaming the season in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

CHANMINA performs the opening theme song "Test Me," and natori performs the ending theme song "Serenade." New cast members for the season include Yuto Takenaka as Shun Yoshizumi and Yōji Ueda as Tetsu Urushibara.

The new season features a mostly returning staff. The main differences are the chief animation director lineup is now Kanna Hirayama , Ayaka Muroga , Kimiaki Mizuno , Shuri , Rina Morita , Haruka Inade , and Hirono Nishiki ; and Kenji Sawada is now the sole main animator credited. Kei Ishiguro is no longer listed as a color key artist.

The first television anime premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime became the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history."

The anime's second season premiered in July 2024 on Tokyo MX and over 29 other channels throughout Japan. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired and also streams the anime's English dub . The second season's story focused on a 2.5D stage play titled "Tokyo Blade."

Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020, and ended it in November 2024. The manga's 16th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in December 2024. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service released the manga in English digitally.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).

The manga has also inspired a live-action film and television series adaptation, a stage play adaptation, and a puzzle game that launched on Wednesday.

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.