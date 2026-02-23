Evangelion Franchise Announces New Series

The " Evangelion :30+; 30th Anniversary of Evangelion " festival ended on Monday with a surprise video and a live cello and choral performance to announce a brand-new series.

The project was teased as the franchise 's "Next Genesis" from series script supervisor and scriptwriter Yokō Tarō ( NieR:Automata game and anime franchise , SINoALICE , KamiErabi GOD.app ), directors Kazuya Tsurumaki ( Rebuild of Evangelion , Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX ) and Tōko Yatabe ( Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time assistant director, Chainsaw Man storyboarder/episode director, The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe character designer/chief animation director), musical composer Keiichi Okabe (NieR game and anime franchise , Nisemonogatari , Yuki Yuna Is a Hero ), and Studio Khara and CloverWorks as the production studios.

The " Evangelion :30+; 30th Anniversary of Evangelion " festival took place at the Yokohama Arena between February 21 and 23. It exclusively premiered " Evangelion Broadcast 30th Anniversary Special Screening,” a new 13-minute anime short starring Asuka.

Yoko Takahashi , the singer of the Neon Genesis Evangelion television series' opening theme song, performed an "Eva Fes Ver." of this spring's "Back to Neon Genesis" concerts. The festival ended on Monday with a preview of the Kabuki Kōkyōkyoku Dai Kyū-ban Evangelion (Kabuki Symphony No. 9 Evangelion ) stage production.