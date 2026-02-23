Kamiina Botan, Yoheru Sugata wa Yuri no Hana Anime Unveils Teaser, Ending Song & Sequence Info, April 10 Debut

6 main cast members each sing different version of ending, illustrated entirely by

The staff for the television anime of Hey 's Kamiina Botan, Yoheru Sugata wa Yuri no Hana (Botan Kamiina, Her Drunken Appearance Is Like a Lily Flower) manga posted its teaser promotional video on Monday. The teaser announces that the anime will premiere on April 10, and the staff also announced information on the anime's ending theme song and accompanying ending sequences.

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and TV Saitama channels on April 10 at 24:00 (effectively, April 11 at midnight).

The six main cast members will each sing a different version of the ending theme song "Kanjō Glass" (Emotional Glass) as their respective characters. Character designer Kō Yoshinari is drawing the ending sequences entirely himself, which are different for each episode.

The manga centers on Botan Kamiina, a 20-year-old in her first year in college, who becomes a little bolder and says surprising things when she gets drunk.

Sayumi Suzushiro stars as the main character Botan (pictured right). The cast also includes Yoshino Aoyama as Ibuki Tomino, Minako Kotobuki as Kanade Gujō, Yurina Amami as Akane Yusa, Miyu Tomita as Yaeka Kitamori, and Maki Kawase as Chang Chin-Lan.

Takashi Sakuma ( 16bit Sensation: Another Layer director, Solo Leveling episode director) is directing the anime at Soigne with Shuntarō Tozawa ( Undead Unluck , Fire Force episode director) as the assistant director. Kō Yoshinari ( White Album ) is designing the characters and Yūsuke Matsuo ( Evangelion : 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance film key animator) and Miyachi ( Eiga no Osomatsu-san key animator) are the main animators. Yōko Yonaiyama ( A Sign of Affection ) is in charge of series scripts, and Kana Hashiguchi ( Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World , The tale of outcasts ) is composing the music.

Hey launched the manga on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in March 2019. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2020, and the sixth volume shipped on March 18.