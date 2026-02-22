Luna Sea Rock Band's Drummer Shinya Yamada Dies Due to Cancer at 56

Yamada had been diagnosed in 2020 but planned to perform at band's March concert

The official website of the rock bandannounced on Monday that the band's drummer Shinya Yamada died on February 17 at 6:16 p.m. He was 56.

Yamada, who performed under the mononym Shinya, had been diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer in 2020, and then a brain tumor last year. He had undergone seven surgeries as well as chemotherapy and radiotherapy, as he had planned to perform the drums at the band's "Lunatic X'Mas 2025 -Our Journey Continues-" concert on March 12 (after a delay from December 23). However, his health took a turn for the worse, and he suddenly died.

Per their wishes, his family members held a private funeral service. The band plans to hold a memorial service for fans, and will provide details as soon as they are decided.

Yamada was born on January 13, 1970 in Kanagawa Prefecture. He married the singer Aya Ishiguro in May 2000. The couple welcomed their first baby girl that November, followed by a second girl in September 2002, and a boy in August 2004.

The five members of LUNA SEA formed the band in 1989, and Yamada also performed as a solo artist. LUNA SEA performed theme songs for Endride and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin: Advent of the Red Comet . Yamada made his final Instagram post on November 13, after a surprise appearance at the Lunatic Fest 2025 event the previous weekend. In the post, Yamada said he cried whenever he saw the photo of his appearance. He paid tribute to his band members, including Siam Shade drummer Junji Sakuma who covered for him during the event.