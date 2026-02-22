tvN Reveals Sneak Peek of 2026 Lineup, Including Multiple Webtoon-Based Live-Action Series

Short clips revealed for 4 series

Image via tvN's YouTube channel © tvN

On February 11, Korean TV network tvN unveiled a sneak peek at its 2026 series slate, highlighting several live-action adaptations of popular webtoons and web novels.

Among the titles previewed was Kitchen Soldier, a webtoon/web novel originally written by JRobin and illustrated by Jin-soo Lee. First announced as a live-action series in July 2025, the story follows a conscripted soldier who unexpectedly discovers his talent in the army kitchen. Trading his rifle for a kitchen knife, he embarks on a game-like journey to become a legendary mess hall chef. The series stars Ji-hoon Park, who previously led Weak Hero.

Another adaptation, Back to Work!, is an office romance centered on a burned-out seventh-year employee who becomes entangled with a sharp-tongued superior, blending workplace realism with slow-burn romance. Ji-hyun Park and In-gook Seo will lead the show.

tvN also previewed My Favorite Employee, based on the webtoon My Oppa Is an Idol. The series stars Yuna of ITZY. The story follows Dareum Nam, played by Hye-jun Kim, who lands a job at a startup founded by a former idol. There, she encounters CEO Ha-gi Kang, portrayed by Hoon Kang, a cool-headed entrepreneur hiding a softer side.

Also in the lineup is My Guilty Pleasure, adapted from the web novel/webtoon I'm Not a Guy!?. The series tells a gender-bending office romance between I-jun Yoon, a third-generation chaebol and murder suspect, and Jae-hee Kang, a former special forces officer who disguises herself as a man to work undercover as his bodyguard and secretary. The leads are Si-wan Im and In-ah Seol.

Release dates have not been decided yet.

Back to Work! is available in English on Tapas.

Kitchen Soldier, I'm Not a Guy!?, and My Oppa Is an Idol are not available in English.

Sources: tvN's YouTube channel