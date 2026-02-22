Toaru Anbu no Item TV Anime Unveils Main Staff, 2026 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Kazuma Kamachi 's Toaru Anbu no Item (A Certain ITEM of the Dark Side; "ITEM" formed from " Shōjo Kyōsei" or coexisting girls) spinoff novel, the latest series in the A Certain Magical Index franchise , revealed the anime's teaser visual, main staff, and debut this year.

Image via Toaru Anbu no Item anime's website ©鎌池和馬/KADOKAWA/PROJECT-ITEM

A Certain Scientific Railgun anime director Tatsuyuki Nagai is also directing the Toaru Anbu no Item anime at J.C. Staff , and A Certain Scientific Railgun , A Certain Magical Index series chief animation director Shigeki Kimoto is designing the characters.

The anime will also hold a stage event at the AnimeJapan event on March 28, at the NBC Entertainment Universal booth.

The anime will star:

The series received a manga adaptation in fall 2023. Kadokawa shipped the first compiled book volume in June 2024, and the second volume shipped in April 2025.

Kadokawa published the fifth novel volume on September 10 under its Dengeki Bunko imprint. The sixth novel shipped on February 10. The novel's story follows the women of the "dark side" of Academy City.

Kamachi's A Certain Magical Index light novel series has inspired three television anime series, a 2013 anime film, and multiple manga adaptations. The A Certain Scientific Railgun spinoff manga has also inspired three television anime seasons, with a fourth season announced, and an original video anime ( OVA ). Yasuhito Nogi launched the A Certain Scientific Railgun: Astral Buddy spinoff manga in April 2017 and ended the manga in July 2020.

Yen Press is releasing the original light novel series in English, and Funimation has released most of the anime adaptations in North America. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the A Certain Scientific Railgun manga in English, and Yen Press is releasing the A Certain Magical Index manga in English.

Sources: Toaru Anbu no Item anime's website , Comic Natalie

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.