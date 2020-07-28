A Certain Scientific Railgun: Astral Buddy Manga Ends

4th compiled book volume ships in Japan in late October

Yasuhito Nogi 's A Certain Scientific Railgun: Astral Buddy manga ended in this year's September issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine on Monday. The manga's fourth compiled book volume will ship in Japan in late October.

The magazine teased in June that the manga would reach its climax on Monday.

Nogi launched the manga spinoff of Motoi Fuyukawa 's A Certain Scientific Railgun manga series in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in April 2017. The third compiled volume of the manga shipped in July 2019.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English. The company describes the story:

Hokaze Junko, one of the top “handmaidens” of Shokuhou Misaki, has always blended into the background of Tokiwadai–an easy feat when you go to an all-girls' school full of powerful psychics. But when a ghostly figure starts stalking her, Junko is suddenly the center of attention! As Junko investigates her stalker, she starts to learn new things about her classmates…and herself!

Seven Seas Entertainment shipped the third English volume of the manga on July 14, and will ship the fourth on April 27, 2021.