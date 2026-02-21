Interest
Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Masaru Ikeda's Death, Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Colleagues honor one of their own

Image via FieldWorks' X/Twitter account
© FieldWorks

February 16 marked a sad day for anime fans around the world with the news of prolific voice actor Masaru Ikeda's death. His works are beloved around the world, and professionals and fans alike have taken to social media to express their tributes to the late Ikeda.

FieldWorks

Masaru Ikeda-san reprised his role as Abdul Rafai (played by Robert Foster) for the first time in 36 years during an additional pickup recording for the 2024 release of “Delta Force Japanese Dubbed Complete Edition Blu-ray.”
We are reposting his comments and photo from that session.
We pray for his eternal rest.
--------------
"A movie from about 40 years ago means I was half my age. There are some challenges, but I'm delighted to have this opportunity. Listening to the original dubbed version, I recognize every voice. They're all my sempai and brought it back memories of my early days when I'd mess up and get glared at (laughs).
This film is old, but the themes it explores are still relevant today.
The world hasn't changed, and it doesn't feel like ancient history at all. Watching it now with that in mind might change how you view it.
--------------

Nobuyuki Hiyama

The news of Masaru Ikeda-san's passing.
Back when I was entering the industry.
I remember doing a regioal tour for a stage performace with him.
I cannot thank him enough for his kindness.
I offer my deepest condolences.

Junichi Ikeda

I loved Masaru Ikeda-san's acting since I was a child.
General Commander Yoneda in Sakura Wars, Al Capone (Robert De Niro) in The Untouchables, Lieutenant Harrigan (Danny Glover) in Predator 2
I will never forget your wonderful performances.
Thank you.
I pray for your eternal rest from the bottom of my heart.

Okina Kamino

For me, Yatter-Wan and Danny Glover in Lethal Weapon, along with the witty and charming voice of Commander Yoneda in Sakura Wars, were the voice roles that left a lasting impression... A moment of silence.

Shintaro Kawauchi

Masaru Ikeda-san…

Takao Koyama (scriptwriter)

I heard Masaru Ikeda-san has passed.
I had the privilege of working with him early in my writing career, so I pray for his soul and offer my deepest condolences.
Ikeda-san was six years my senior. Looking at his career, his first work was 50 years ago in 1975's Andes Shōnen Pepero no Bōken.
Since then, he voiced my quirky characters like Nyarabolter from Zendarman and Tonmanomanto from Otasukeman.
I also can't forget Inspector Murai from Osamu Tezuka's Don Dracula (1982), which was canceled after a record-short four episodes.
That might have been the last work we collaborated on.
His portrayal of countless supporting characters, like Yatter-Wan from Yatterman, was truly magnificent. We often asked him to voice characters with a strange appearance. He performed them skillfully and delightfully.

Mitsuaki Madono

I'm shocked by the news of Masaru Ikeda-san's passing.
Memories of dubbing many dubbed foreign films together came flooding back.
He was always a genuine and thoughtful senior I admired so much.
May he rest in peace.
Still, there have been far too many obituaries for my sempai lately.
It's so sad there are so many people I'll never meet again.

Dai Matsumoto

Masaru Ikeda-san, you see, does stage work and regional tours, so everyone waits for him to finish his shows and come home. You should be that kind of person too!”
My manager told me that 10 years ago.
I never quite became that kind of person, but I was secretly proud to be his kohai.
May he rest in peace.

Shigeru Nakahara

Masaru Ikeda-san… For me, General Igor from Dancougar is the first character that comes to mind. I am deeply grateful for everything you did for me. May you rest in peace…

Sayaka Ōhara

Masaru Ikeda-san,
You were my sempai at our agency, and when I was just starting, I learned so much dubbing your daughter, Meadow, for nearly eight years on The Sopranos. I can't tell you how much your smile and your cheerful “Hey, Sayaka!” while waving on set always lifted my spirits.
With all my heart,
I pray you rest in peace.

Shunsuke Sakuya

When I first started voice acting it was Masaru Ikeda-san who taught me how enjoyable this work is.
He was a dependable and kind sempai who embraced and made by my reckless and unrestrained performances work.
Thank you.
May you rest in peace, from the bottom of my heart.

Taketora

News of the passing my agency's sempai, voice actor Masaru Ikeda-san.
I loved the voice and acting that didn't reveal much about his larger-than-life self😢
I wish I could have worked with him again. I'm utterly heartbroken.
I offer my deepest condolences.
Tears

Yōji Ueda

Masaru Ikeda-san
Back in the day, you were a legendary supporting voice actor and I'd hear your voice everywhere, but starting around De Niro in Midnight Run, you really stepped up into leading roles.
It was truly an honor to work with you on The Dark Knight and Lethal Weapon (pickup recording).
I think I'll go back and watch your films again.

Yoshihiro Ueda

I heard the sad news of Masaru Ikeda-san's, the voice actor for Nekomamushi in One Piece, passing. He truly embodied that character in his performances. May he rest in peace.
🙏

Yu Yamada

Voice Actor Masaru Ikeda Passes Away at 83 Due to Heart Failure. Appeared in Yatterman, Sakura Wars, and More (Anime! Anime!)

