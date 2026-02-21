Interest
Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Masaru Ikeda's Death, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
February 16 marked a sad day for anime fans around the world with the news of prolific voice actor Masaru Ikeda's death. His works are beloved around the world, and professionals and fans alike have taken to social media to express their tributes to the late Ikeda.
FieldWorks
池田勝さんには、2024年発売の『デルタ・フォース 日本語吹替完声版ブルーレイ』の追加録音にて、36年ぶりに同じアブドル・ラファイ（演：ロバート・フォスター）役を務めていただきました。— (株)フィールドワークス (@info_fieldworks) February 17, 2026
その際にコメントをいただきましたので、お写真とともに再掲させていただきます。… pic.twitter.com/9g3jPf1FYR
Masaru Ikeda-san reprised his role as Abdul Rafai (played by Robert Foster) for the first time in 36 years during an additional pickup recording for the 2024 release of “Delta Force Japanese Dubbed Complete Edition Blu-ray.”
We are reposting his comments and photo from that session.
We pray for his eternal rest.
--------------
"A movie from about 40 years ago means I was half my age. There are some challenges, but I'm delighted to have this opportunity. Listening to the original dubbed version, I recognize every voice. They're all my sempai and brought it back memories of my early days when I'd mess up and get glared at (laughs).
This film is old, but the themes it explores are still relevant today.
The world hasn't changed, and it doesn't feel like ancient history at all. Watching it now with that in mind might change how you view it.
--------------
Nobuyuki Hiyama
池田勝さんの訃報が。— 檜山修之 (@NOBUKIHIYAMAY08) February 17, 2026
檜山がまだ駆け出しの頃。
舞台で御一緒し、地方公演に遠征した事を思い出す。
お世話になりました。
お悔やみ申し上げます。
The news of Masaru Ikeda-san's passing.
Back when I was entering the industry.
I remember doing a regioal tour for a stage performace with him.
I cannot thank him enough for his kindness.
I offer my deepest condolences.
Junichi Ikeda
子供の頃から、池田勝さんのお芝居が大好きでした。— 池田 純一『シン・ふうなのおもちゃ箱』12月24～28日 ありがとうございました＼(^o^)／ (@crossikeda) February 17, 2026
「サクラ大戦」米田司令長官、「アンタッチャブル」アル・カポネ（ロバート・デ・ニーロ）、「プレデター2」ハリガン警部補（ダニー・グローヴァー）
素敵なお芝居を忘れません
ありがとうございました
心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。 https://t.co/Ci1Wnzd8R7
I loved Masaru Ikeda-san's acting since I was a child.
General Commander Yoneda in Sakura Wars, Al Capone (Robert De Niro) in The Untouchables, Lieutenant Harrigan (Danny Glover) in Predator 2
I will never forget your wonderful performances.
Thank you.
I pray for your eternal rest from the bottom of my heart.
Okina Kamino
私としてはヤッターワンと「リーサル・ウェポン』をはじめとしたダニー・グロ－ヴァーと軽妙洒脱な「サクラ大戦」の米田指令が印象にのこる声でした……黙祷。— 神野オキナ (@OKina001) February 16, 2026
声優、俳優の池田勝さん死去、83歳 アニメ「ヤッターマン」のヤッターワン役 https://t.co/RZfaeykwAe @Sankei_newsより
For me, Yatter-Wan and Danny Glover in Lethal Weapon, along with the witty and charming voice of Commander Yoneda in Sakura Wars, were the voice roles that left a lasting impression... A moment of silence.
Shintaro Kawauchi
池田勝さん・・・— 川内慎太郎@フリー声優 (@shintarohkoma) February 17, 2026
Masaru Ikeda-san…
Takao Koyama (scriptwriter)
池田 勝さんがお亡くなりになったという。— 小山高生 (@koyamatakao194) February 17, 2026
私もライターの初期にお世話になったので、ご冥福をお祈り申し上げお偲び申し上げたい。
池田さんは私より六つ年長で、作品歴で確認すると1975年の『アンデス少年ペペロの冒険』が最初、既に50年以上昔の話になる。…
I heard Masaru Ikeda-san has passed.
I had the privilege of working with him early in my writing career, so I pray for his soul and offer my deepest condolences.
Ikeda-san was six years my senior. Looking at his career, his first work was 50 years ago in 1975's Andes Shōnen Pepero no Bōken.
Since then, he voiced my quirky characters like Nyarabolter from Zendarman and Tonmanomanto from Otasukeman.
I also can't forget Inspector Murai from Osamu Tezuka's Don Dracula (1982), which was canceled after a record-short four episodes.
That might have been the last work we collaborated on.
His portrayal of countless supporting characters, like Yatter-Wan from Yatterman, was truly magnificent. We often asked him to voice characters with a strange appearance. He performed them skillfully and delightfully.
Mitsuaki Madono
池田勝さんの訃報に驚く— 真殿光昭公式X (@madonodono) February 16, 2026
外画吹替版の作品で沢山ご一緒させて頂いていた思い出が蘇る
いつも自然体で思いやりのある大好きな先輩だったのに
謹んで御冥福をお祈りします
それにしても最近先輩方の訃報が多過ぎる
もう2度とお会い出来ない方々が増えているのが寂しい
I'm shocked by the news of Masaru Ikeda-san's passing.
Memories of dubbing many dubbed foreign films together came flooding back.
He was always a genuine and thoughtful senior I admired so much.
May he rest in peace.
Still, there have been far too many obituaries for my sempai lately.
It's so sad there are so many people I'll never meet again.
Dai Matsumoto
「池田勝さんはね— 松本大 (@61k61z61k61z) February 17, 2026
舞台やって地方公演もやってらっしゃるから
みんな舞台が終わるのを帰ってくるのを待ってるのよ
あんたもそういうひとになりなさい！」
何十年も前マネージャーに言われた
そんなふうにはとてもなれなかったけど
ひそかに後輩であることは誇らしかったです
ご冥福をお祈りいたします https://t.co/EcahIQX8gZ
“Masaru Ikeda-san, you see, does stage work and regional tours, so everyone waits for him to finish his shows and come home. You should be that kind of person too!”
My manager told me that 10 years ago.
I never quite became that kind of person, but I was secretly proud to be his kohai.
May he rest in peace.
Shigeru Nakahara
池田勝さん・・・僕にとっては「ダンクーガ」のイゴール将軍が真っ先に浮かびます。大変お世話になりました。ご冥福を心よりお祈りいたします・・・— 中原茂≪公式≫ (@Kotonoha_NS) February 18, 2026
Masaru Ikeda-san… For me, General Igor from Dancougar is the first character that comes to mind. I am deeply grateful for everything you did for me. May you rest in peace…
Sayaka Ōhara
池田勝さん— 大原さやか (@readingradio) February 16, 2026
事務所の大先輩であり、新人の頃は『ザ・ソプラノズ』で8年近く娘のメドウ役としてたくさんのことを学ばせていただきました。現場でいつも、おう、さやか！と手を振りながら声をかけてくださった笑顔にどれだけ勇気づけられたことか。
心より
ご冥福をお祈りいたします。
Masaru Ikeda-san,
You were my sempai at our agency, and when I was just starting, I learned so much dubbing your daughter, Meadow, for nearly eight years on The Sopranos. I can't tell you how much your smile and your cheerful “Hey, Sayaka!” while waving on set always lifted my spirits.
With all my heart,
I pray you rest in peace.
Shunsuke Sakuya
私が声の仕事を始めた頃、仕事の楽しさを教えてくれたのが池田勝さんでした— 咲野俊介 (@398Syun) February 16, 2026
無鉄砲で無軌道な芝居を受け止めて成立させてくれる頼もしく優しい先輩でした
ありがとうございました
心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします
When I first started voice acting it was Masaru Ikeda-san who taught me how enjoyable this work is.
He was a dependable and kind sempai who embraced and made by my reckless and unrestrained performances work.
Thank you.
May you rest in peace, from the bottom of my heart.
Taketora
事務所の大先輩、声優の池田勝さんの訃報が。— 武虎＠声とたこ焼きと。 (@taketora0131) February 16, 2026
等身大の多くを語らない声と芝居が好きでした
また現場でもご一緒したかったです。残念でなりません。
お悔やみを申し上げます。
涙https://t.co/o6Glm0CPvG
News of the passing my agency's sempai, voice actor Masaru Ikeda-san.
I loved the voice and acting that didn't reveal much about his larger-than-life self😢
I wish I could have worked with him again. I'm utterly heartbroken.
I offer my deepest condolences.
Tears
Yōji Ueda
池田 勝 さん— 上田燿司 (@yo_z_ueda) February 16, 2026
昔はあっちでもこっちでも池田さんのお声が聞こえて、名バイプレーヤーでしたが、ミッドナイトランのデ･ニーロあたりからググっとメイン役に
ダークナイトやリーサルウェポン(追録)でご一緒出来て本当に光栄でした
また作品を見返そうと思います
https://t.co/PKAyvtCC0q
Masaru Ikeda-san
Back in the day, you were a legendary supporting voice actor and I'd hear your voice everywhere, but starting around De Niro in Midnight Run, you really stepped up into leading roles.
It was truly an honor to work with you on The Dark Knight and Lethal Weapon (pickup recording).
I think I'll go back and watch your films again.
Yoshihiro Ueda
池田勝さん ワンピースでお世話になった ネコマムシの旦那の訃報を聞いた。そのキャラピタリのお芝居をされてた。御冥福をお祈り致します— 上田芳裕 (@yoshihiro_anima) February 17, 2026
合掌
I heard the sad news of Masaru Ikeda-san's, the voice actor for Nekomamushi in One Piece, passing. He truly embodied that character in his performances. May he rest in peace.
🙏
Yu Yamada
声優・池田勝さん 心不全で死去 83歳 「ヤッターマン」「サクラ大戦」などに出演（アニメ！アニメ！） https://t.co/5SEX6f24Pp— 山田 優 (@montavie) February 17, 2026
Voice Actor Masaru Ikeda Passes Away at 83 Due to Heart Failure. Appeared in Yatterman, Sakura Wars, and More (Anime! Anime!)
