The Cat and the Dragon Anime's New Video Announces More Cast

The official website for the television anime of Amara 's Neko to Ryū ( The Cat and the Dragon ) novels celebrated "Cat Day" on Sunday by presenting its first "pick-up" promotional video and visual. The video announces six more cast members. (February 22 or 2/22 is unofficially Cat Day in Japan since "2" can be read as a wordplay on nyan, the Japanese word for "meow.")

Image via The Cat and the Dragon anime's website © アマラ・宝島社／「猫と竜」製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are:

Most of these cats' names incorporate the Japanese words for "white" (shiro), "black" (kuro). and "gray" (haiiro).

The cast will appear in panels at the d Anime Store and ytv animation booths at AnimeJapan on March 28.

The series stars Takehito Koyasu as Nekoryū, a dragon raised by a cat.

Jin-Koo Oh ( Tonbo! ) is directing the anime at OLM. Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero ) is handling the series scripts. Rie Nishino and Chiaki Kurakazu are designing the characters. Takahiro Obata ( The Promised Neverland ) is composing the music. Noriyoshi Konuma ( The Dangers in My Heart ) is the sound director.

The anime will premiere in July.

Amara debuted the web novel in Shōsetsuka ni Narō in September 2013. Takarajimasha published the first light novel volume in hardcover with illustrations by Mai Ōkuma in April 2016. The eighth light novel volume launched on April 12. The number of copies sold exceed 1 million.

Izumi Sasaki launched a manga adaptation in Kono Manga ga Sugoi! web in September 2017, and it also began serialization in Manga Box in April 2020. The 11th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on May 31.