Sony Shuts Down Shadow of the Colossus, Demon's Souls Remake Studio Bluepoint Games

Bloomberg reported on Thursday thatis shutting down the game development studio Bluepoint Games in March, with roughly 70 employees losing their jobs.

A PlayStation spokesperson told Bloomberg the choice was made "following a recent business review."

Bluepoint Games and SIE Japan Studio's remake of FromSoftware 's Demon's Souls game shipped as a launch title for the PlayStation 5 in November 2020.

The PlayStation 4 remake of the Shadow of the Colossus game launched in February 2017. Bluepoint also handled the game's 2011 remaster.

Bluepoint Games was founded in 2006.

Sony Interactive Entertainment acquired Bluepoint Games in September 2021, and the company joined the PlayStation Studios brand.

Bluepoint Games then co-developed the God of War Ragnarok game, which was released in 2022. Afterward, Bloomberg stated Bluepoint Games had worked on a "live service" God of War game that was canceled in January 2025.

