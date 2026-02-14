Interest
Happy Valentine's Day From Around the Anime World, Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Pokémon, Naruto, Persona, Always a Catch!, ufotable, PlayStation, & more!

Love is in the air, and the anime and manga world wants to share some of that love! Let's take a look at this year's Valentine's Day greetings:

Always a Catch!

always-a-catch-valentines-day-2026
Image via x.com
©ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会

Cogimyun (Sanrio)

Mew… My chocolate came out mew
They're small, but will you still accept one mew…?

Duel Masters LOST ~Bōkyaku no Taiyō~

Aguri Kurita (My Wife is a Little Intimidating)

For a colleague on the way home from work…
Comic: “It's an obligatory gift chocolate, OK.”
“Thanks. Um…the sticky note…”
Sticky Note: For my crush
“Sticky note? …Oh!!”

Like a Dragon

Today, February 14, is Valentine's Day ✨
And…
＿人人人人人人人人＿
＞　Handsome Day　＜
￣Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y￣
The Stardust boasts a full house of cast members who are handsome inside and out.

Naruto

Who here would get the most chocolates?

Natsuki Matsuzawa (Totsugeki! Pappara-tai)

Happy Valentine's Day! Undeterred by the fierce battle at the Olympics, that man has returned to the festival held once every four years, the Winter Jealous Olympics!
Valentine's Day will be a gold medal rush littered with bodies thanks to the rancorous techniques of the undisputed champion in the sport of artistically eliminating boyfriends!
Comic: Figure Skating's 108 Deadly Moves, Number 74!
Hell's Guillotine Leg!!

Ocha-ken

Happy Valentine's Day! 
Would you like some Ochan-ken chocolate?

Fujino Ōmori (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?)

Happy Valentine's Day✨✨
“My deepest feelings for you”

Persona series

PlayStation

The fate of the most popular boy.

Pokémon

Today is Valentine's Day
So,
we're giving away a sweet Pokémon illustration!♪
Have a sweet day!✨

Rakuten Panda!

rakuten-panda-valentines-day-2026
Image via x.com
© Rakuten Group, Inc.

Shikaru Neko

Come on, be brave!
Go say your feelings!!

SNK

Today is Valentine's Day 🍫
May your precious feelings reach them 💝

The Camphorwood Custodian

퐇퐀퐏퐏퐘 퐕퐀퐋퐄퐍퐓퐈퐍퐄
━━━━━━━━━━━
For today's Valentine's Day,
please enjoy The Camphorwood Custodian with
that special someone!
Reito (CV: Fumiya Takahashi) and
Yumi (CV: Asuka Saitō) are going for a drive
to where…?

Tsuburaya Productions

💓Happy💕
Valentine's Day

Minako Uchida (Akaakamaru)

These are old drawings again, but my folders are mostly filled with strong onee-san types.

ufotable

ufotable-valentines-day-2026
Image via x.com
©KG/S, A, U

Warner Bros. Japan Anime

Did we miss any Valentine's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

