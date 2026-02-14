Interest
Happy Valentine's Day From Around the Anime World, Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Love is in the air, and the anime and manga world wants to share some of that love! Let's take a look at this year's Valentine's Day greetings:
Always a Catch!
Cogimyun (Sanrio)
みゅ･･ チョコレートのケーキ、しっぱいしちゃったみゅん･･— こぎみゅん【公式】 (@cogimyun_sanrio) February 14, 2026
ちいさくなっちゃったけど、うけとってくれるみゅん･･？#こぎみゅん #バレンタインデー pic.twitter.com/w6u9xgS6Q2
Mew… My chocolate came out mew
They're small, but will you still accept one mew…?
Duel Masters LOST ~Bōkyaku no Taiyō~
／— アニメ『Duel Masters LOST』公式 (@duema_anime) February 14, 2026
ショートアニメ
『でゅえる・ますたーず ろすとみに』
第14話公開
＼
2月14日は #バレンタインデー
どんなチョコレートを贈るのかな？#デュエマアニメ #デュエマLOST #ショートアニメ #バレンタイン pic.twitter.com/LRpJHXMHwi
Aguri Kurita (My Wife is a Little Intimidating)
会社帰りに同僚へ・・・・ #バレンタインデー pic.twitter.com/R7WlfpL7g9— 栗田あぐり (@kurita_aguri) February 13, 2026
For a colleague on the way home from work…
Comic: “It's an obligatory gift chocolate, OK.”
“Thanks. Um…the sticky note…”
Sticky Note: For my crush
“Sticky note? …Oh!!”
Like a Dragon
本日2月14日は #バレンタインデー✨— 龍が如くスタジオ 公式 (@ryugagotoku) February 14, 2026
そしてさらに・・・
＿人人人人人人人人＿
＞ #イケメンの日 ＜
￣Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y￣
スターダストには心までイケメンなキャストが粒ぞろい#龍が如く pic.twitter.com/lFC39zVMbS
Today, February 14, is Valentine's Day ✨
And…
＿人人人人人人人人＿
＞ Handsome Day ＜
￣Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y￣
The Stardust boasts a full house of cast members who are handsome inside and out.
Naruto
この中で、一番チョコをもらっていそうなのは？#NARUTO #バレンタインデー pic.twitter.com/9j1NlgrOMc— NARUTO・BORUTO【原作公式】 (@NARUTO_kousiki) February 13, 2026
Who here would get the most chocolates?
Natsuki Matsuzawa (Totsugeki! Pappara-tai)
ハッピーバレンタイン！ 熱戦続くオリンピックに負けずに四年に一度開催されるしっとの祭典、冬季しっとオリンピックにあの男が帰ってきた！— 松沢夏樹 (@harrymatsuzawa) February 13, 2026
アベック男を芸術的に〇す競技の絶対王者による怨技（えんぎ）でバレンタインデーは死屍累々の金メダルラッシュだ！#バレンタインデー #冬季五輪 pic.twitter.com/AjJuFIAiOe
Happy Valentine's Day! Undeterred by the fierce battle at the Olympics, that man has returned to the festival held once every four years, the Winter Jealous Olympics!
Valentine's Day will be a gold medal rush littered with bodies thanks to the rancorous techniques of the undisputed champion in the sport of artistically eliminating boyfriends!
Comic: Figure Skating's 108 Deadly Moves, Number 74!
Hell's Guillotine Leg!!
Ocha-ken
⠀— お茶犬【公式】 (@ochakenofficial) February 14, 2026
ハッピーバレンタイン！
お茶犬チョコはいかが？#お茶犬 #お茶猫 #バレンタインデー pic.twitter.com/1trpLjB7ad
Happy Valentine's Day!
Would you like some Ochan-ken chocolate?
Fujino Ōmori (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?)
ハッピーバレンタイン✨✨— 大森藤ノ (@fujinoomori) February 14, 2026
「特別な想いを貴方に」#バレンタインデー#ダンまち #danmachi pic.twitter.com/z8lJkRUYlu
Happy Valentine's Day✨✨
“My deepest feelings for you”
Persona series
ワガハイからミンナに、ハッピーバレンタイン！#バレンタインデー #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/bJcvO6Ye3m— モルガナ_ペルソナ広報 (@p_kouhou) February 14, 2026
PlayStation
モテすぎた男の末路#バレンタインデー pic.twitter.com/DjGVgxhV4B— プレイステーション公式 (@PlayStation_jp) February 14, 2026
The fate of the most popular boy.
Pokémon
今日は #バレンタインデー— アニメ「ポケットモンスター」公式 (@anipoke_PR) February 14, 2026
ということで、
ポケモンたちの甘～い画像をプレゼント♪
スウィートな一日をお過ごしください✨#マホイップ#ニャオハ#ホゲータ#クワッス#バニプッチ#ペロッパフ#パモ pic.twitter.com/o8LLe3uvbC
Today is Valentine's Day
So,
we're giving away a sweet Pokémon illustration!♪
Have a sweet day!✨
Rakuten Panda!
Shikaru Neko
勇気出してほら！— しかるねこ (@shikaruneko) February 14, 2026
気持ち伝えてきなよ！！#バレンタインデー pic.twitter.com/YTxsi6d5Qq
Come on, be brave!
Go say your feelings!!
SNK
今日は #バレンタインデー — SNK JAPAN (@SNKPofficial_jp) February 14, 2026
あなたの大切な想いが届きますように pic.twitter.com/eG3CCJ8EiO
Today is Valentine's Day 🍫
May your precious feelings reach them 💝
The Camphorwood Custodian
퐇퐀퐏퐏퐘 퐕퐀퐋퐄퐍퐓퐈퐍퐄— 映画『クスノキの番人』公式 (@movie_kusunoki) February 14, 2026
━━━━━━━━━━━#バレンタイン の今日は、
大切な人と映画『#クスノキの番人』を
是非お楽しみください！
玲斗(CV:#高橋文哉)と
優美(CV:#齋藤飛鳥)はドライブに
二人が向かう先は..？
上映劇場▼https://t.co/dvdhbOqmwf#映画クスノキの番人観了 pic.twitter.com/co6bQjBlAV
퐇퐀퐏퐏퐘 퐕퐀퐋퐄퐍퐓퐈퐍퐄
━━━━━━━━━━━
For today's Valentine's Day,
please enjoy The Camphorwood Custodian with
that special someone!
Reito (CV: Fumiya Takahashi) and
Yumi (CV: Asuka Saitō) are going for a drive
to where…?
Tsuburaya Productions
ハッピ～#バレンタインデー pic.twitter.com/Vp6JtoSo4J— 円谷プロダクション (@tsuburayaprod) February 13, 2026
💓Happy💕
Valentine's Day
Minako Uchida (Akaakamaru)
毎度過去絵ですがうちのフォルダにいるのはつよいお姉さんのほうが多かった #バレンタインデー pic.twitter.com/ZK0na7D46Z— 内田美奈子 (@zerra01) February 14, 2026
These are old drawings again, but my folders are mostly filled with strong onee-san types.
ufotable
Warner Bros. Japan Anime
今日は #バレンタインデー ですね— Warner Bros. Japan Anime (@wb_anime) February 14, 2026
すてきなバレンタインをお過ごしください。
It's Valentine's Day today
Wishing you a wonderful day.
北斗の拳 -FIST OF THE NORTH STAR-https://t.co/kogJNCP29P#wbj_anime #北斗の拳 pic.twitter.com/0GUHBpBv3K
Did we miss any Valentine's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!