Kaya-chan Isn't Scary Manga Creator Tarō Yuri Launches New Series in March

Ponkotsu Akuryō Anko-chan debuts on March 12

Image via Amazon © Tarō Yuri, Shinchosha, Seven Seas

The March issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Beam magazine announced on Thursday Tarō Yuri will launch a new manga titled Ponkotsu Akuryō Anko-chan (Clumsy Evil Spirit Anko) in the April issue on March 12. Yuri published a one-shot for the manga in the same magazine in June 2025.

The series follows the evil spirit Anko, who is working in society. Despite being an evil spirit, she is unbearably cute. In order to impress the person she likes, the spirit is working hard on her "idol smile."

Yuri ended the Boy Meets Shinrei Girl (Boy Meets Spirit Girl) manga in April 2025. Yuri launched the manga in Dengeki Daioh G in March 2024. The manga's second and final volume shipped on August 27.

Yuri launched the Kaya-chan Isn’t Scary ( Kaya-chan wa Kowakunai ) manga on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in April 2022. The manga's eighth volume shipped on January 8. Seven Seas licensed the manga and will release the first volume in English on April 29.

The manga has inspired an ongoing television anime that debuted on January 11. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

Source: Comic Beam March issue

