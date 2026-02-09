How would you rate episode 5 of

The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife ?

© IWATOBINEKO/Futabasha,The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife Production Consortium

I don't think anyone ever feels comfortable being the least experienced one in a relationship. Perhaps it stems from a sense of pride or embarrassment, or, subconsciously, many people feel that they're not on the same level as their partner when entering a relationship with a significant lack of previous experience. Despite Yakou being a fully adult woman, it's not too surprising that she doesn't have a lot of experience. Her being blind could be a contributing factor, but she is also just a very innocent and hard-working person by nature. She is very self-conscious about the fact that the kiss shared in the last episode was her first, but it's made worse by the fact that Tounome comes off so mature and put together. I do appreciate the fact that Tounome reassured her that he is just as nervous yet excited about the whole situation as she is. Even though it was already established in previous episodes, it's good to always need that consistent well of reassurance from your partner, especially in the early throes of a relationship.

I do hope we get more feelings on Tounome's side about that specific issue. I think that's the only thing I wish the show did a bit more with, because while it is self-aware about the fact that Tounome is very hard to read, I want to get more introspection about how he feels. The dates these two go on are wonderful, and I love the scene of Tounome getting the blessing from Yakou's mom, but what about his past experiences? I do think it was very funny that he's probably drawn to Yakou's innocent nature, which is why he's not really worried about anything, and I think that scene at the bar was peak cuteness. I just wish that had been explored a bit more.

That was already a good first half for the episode, and it also acts as a solid contrast to the second half, when we actually see a different side to Tounome. When you remove the romantic and wholesome relationship from his life, Tounome is surprisingly a bit cold when it comes to people with more outgoing personalities. If anything, that's probably why he prefers Yakou's company, because she's usually a lot more subdued and quiet. Tounome, having to deal with a rowdy personality, shows that he does have a bit of a no-nonsense edge to him, which is funny, but he is also very understanding. I'm sure what Karma was worried about wasn't too far off from some of the clients that Tounome has had to deal with as a private investigator. I do wonder if next week's episode will actually resolve the issue with Karma next week because it does feel like the episode just stopped it out of nowhere. That's the only time the show left me unsatisfied. Still, if that's my only grievance, then I think that's a testament to how well the show has been doing this far. It's so cute, I just want more!

Rating:

Twitch

The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.