Manga Plus Adds Akira Moriguchi's Stop! I'm Falling for You! Manga

posted on by Anita Tai
Manga launched in Tonari no Young Jump in March 2025
Image for Stop! I'm Falling for You!
Image via Manga Plus's X/Twitter account
© Akira Moriguchi, Shueisha

MANGA Plus added Akira Moriguchi's Stop! I'm Falling for You! manga in English on February 5 with the first 38 chapters.

MANGA Plus describes the series:

Is it intentional or innocent?! A messy-minded rom-com that lives up to its name!! Matsura is a calm, composed high school boy who's always lived his life putting up a front. He's good at reading people and can easily see through their true nature, but for unknown reasons, he's constantly approached by Kyuragi—a beautiful girl with pigtails who's part of the popular group! Whether it's intentional or not, her playful and cunning actions keep throwing him off, and before he knows it, Matsura is yelling, "Stop! I'm Falling for You!"

Moriguchi first launched the story as a one-shot in Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump in September 2023. The regular serialization launched in Tonari no Young Jump in March 2025. Shueisha shipped the second compiled book volume on November 19.

Source: MANGA Plus's X/Twitter account

