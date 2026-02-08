NEJIGANAMETA's Ladies on Top Manga Gets Live-Action Series

MBS announced on Monday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of NEJIGANAMETA 's Ladies on Top ( Onnanoko ga Daicha Dame desu ka? ) manga that will premiere on the "Dramaphil" programming block on March 5.

ONE N' ONLY group leader Hayato Takao (Yukari-kun wa Gap ga Zurui, Battle King! -We'll rise again-, left in visual above) stars as Takayuki Shinomiya, and Kohaku Shida (Avatarō Sentai Donbrothers, Nemurubaka , No. 1 Sentai Gozyuger, right) stars as Mitsuki Kajitani.

Yuri Yagihashi is directing the series, with scripts by Miki Matsugasako and Haruna Takekawa.

Image via Amazon © NEJIGANAMETA, Shogakukan, Seven Seas Entertainment

Seven Seas Entertainment released all six volumes of the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Mizuki looks like an ordinary office lady -- cute, quiet, and looking for Mr. Right -- but while she yearns for love, traditional romances where men take the lead just leave her cold. Then, at the age of 24, Mizuki discovers Shinomiya, a seemingly perfect co-worker who likes aggressive women, and she experiences a fiery awakening. Together, Mizuki and Shinomiya learn that reversing traditional gender roles can be both liberating and exciting!

NEJIGANAMETA launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday Jyoshibu and Manga ONE apps in 2020, and ended the series in April 2022. Shogakukan published six compiled book volumes for the manga.

NEJIGANAMETA launched the Jigoku ni Ochite yo, Onii-chan ( Go to Hell, Big Brother ) manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in July 2022, and ended the manga in January 2024. Square Enix published the manga's fourth and final volume in February that same year.

NEJIGANAMETA launched the Kore ga Saigo no ××× Kamo (This May be the Last ×××) manga on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch platform in November 2024, and ended it in December 2025. Shinchosha published the manga's third and final volume on January 6.