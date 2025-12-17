Nejiganameta's Kore ga Saigo no ××× Kamo Manga Ends

Manga about sexuality of women in their 30s launched in 2024

Image via Amazon ©NEJIGANAMETA, Shinchosha

Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch platform published for free the final chapter of NEJIGANAMETA 's Kore ga Saigo no ××× Kamo (This May be the Last ×××) manga on December 2.

The series is an omnibus series that "realistically" tells stories about the sexuality of women in their 30s. One of the stories follows 35-year-old Mikako Sano, a single woman who hasn't had a boyfriend in 10 years. While she is not desperate to settle down, she soon meets a flirtatious businessman named Hashimoto, who prefers to be alone, and she becomes interested in him.

The manga launched on the Kurage Bunch platform in November 2024. Shinchosha published the manga's first compiled book volume digitally on May 9, and will publish the third volume on January 8.

NEJIGANAMETA launched the Jigoku ni Ochite yo, Onii-chan ( Go to Hell, Big Brother ) manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in July 2022, and ended the manga in January 2024. Square Enix published the manga's fourth and final volume in February that same year.

NEJIGANAMETA launched the Ladies on Top ( Onnanoko ga Daicha Dame desu ka? ) manga on Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday Jyoshibu and Manga ONE apps in 2020, and ended the series in April 2022. The manga has more than 400,000 copies in circulation. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English under its Steamship imprint.